O and E 5 Letter Words {May} List For Your Wordle Puzzle

5 letter words containing O and E

Abode– home or a house, a place to reside

Adobe– Multinational company of computer software

Alone– unescorted or not having anyone present

Awoke– waking up from sleep or to regain consciousness

Boned– to remove bones before cooking, serving, or selling a piece of meat.

Begot– to cause or to bring out. Bring a child into existence through the process of reproduction

Below– at a lower layer or underneath

Bogie– a carriage or a trolley looking like a low truck standing on 4 wheels

Bonne– a housemaid or nursemaid, typically of a French origin

Bottle– a container generally used to store liquid

Bowed– playing a stringed musical instrument with the help of a bow

Broke– It is the past tense of break. Someone who has run completely out of money is also known as broke.

Dodge– to avoid something or someone by sudden and quick movements.

Doper– a person who habitually or frequently uses illicit drugs

Bower– an attractive retreat or a dwelling. It is also known as a shelter made up of vines from a tree twined together

Chore– tasks performed routinely, mainly in the household. A necessary and tedious task

Bored– it is a feeling of being unoccupied or impatient. Lacking interest is someone’s activity.

Chemo– is a treatment consisting of drugs and completed with the use of powerful chemicals to kill furiously growing body cells.

O and E 5 Letter Words

Choke– to retch or gag for gag, breathe with severe difficulty due to obstructed or constricted throat or lack of air.

Clone– is the production of genetically identical population cells or the organisms produced asexually by one organism.

Coven– a gathering or collection of individuals having similar activities or fields of interest

