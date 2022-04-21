If you are looking for different industries, this site will prove helpful. Then check Overview and Categories of Different Industries for more detail.

Have you ever been looking to start your own business but didn’t know what industry to enter? The most important factor is the team when building a startup or growing an established business.

Teams are going to work in various industries and various areas. It all depends on what the business is. So, in this article, we will focus on different industries and categories that an entrepreneur can specialize in. Let’s get started with the Overview and Categories of Different Industries.

What is an Industry?

An industry is a group of companies or organizations that produce or provide similar products or services. Industries are often categorized into larger groups called sectors. For example, the technology industry belongs to the broader information technology sector (IT).

Industry can get classified as either primary or secondary, depending on its position in the economic structure. In most cases, an industry uses raw materials to produce finished goods. The raw material used by industry can be a natural resource (such as iron ore) or a manufactured product (such as plastic).

Overview and Categories of Different Industries

Heavy vs Light

Heavy industries involve large-scale and usually hazardous operations, including manufacturing, refining, construction, mining and transport. They are usually capital-intensive and energy-intensive.

Light industries tend to be less capital-intensive than heavy industries and are more consumer-oriented than business-oriented, as it typically produces smaller consumer goods. Examples include the manufacturing of clothes, electronics, home appliances and toys.

Domestic vs Foreign

Foreign industries generally refer to those that take place outside of the country's borders. That is to say, they produce or sell products or services that are sold or used outside of the country's borders.

Domestic industries produce or sell products within the country’s borders in question. This can include manufacturing companies that supply products to local businesses and individuals, restaurants and other service-based companies that only serve customers within their region.

Durable vs Nondurable

Durable goods are items with an expected life of three years or more. These products tend to be more expensive than other goods because they are designed to last longer. Examples include automobiles, appliances, electronic items, furniture and sporting equipment.

Nondurable goods are used up quickly, within three years or less. These goods tend to be less expensive than other goods because they are designed to last for a shorter time. Examples include food, clothing, cleaning supplies, cosmetics and more.

Conclusion

Hopefully, you have found this information useful. Now that we’ve gone through what each industry has to offer, you should decide which category is most interesting to you and which niche is the most suitable for your skills and interests.

