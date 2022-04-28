DODBUZZ
Pesty Wordle {April} All Hints, Answer Of Today’s Quiz!

The article contains the full data about the wordle puzzle of today and what is the triggered word among people, and details of the Pesty Wordle.

Are you frequently playing wordle games? Aren’t you looking for the answer to today’s puzzle? Did you search for the five-letter words that end with ty? While searching, did you find the answer for puzzle 313? If it is not found, look briefly at the article below.

The people in various countries like Australia, the United Kingdom, India, New Zealand, and Japan are enthusiastically involved in solving the puzzles. Gathering more details about the Pesty Wordle helps to crack much more easily.

Hints and answer

Below are a few hints and tips to be followed to solve today’s puzzle.

  • One vowel is in the word.
  • The letters are not repeated in words.
  • The vowel for today’s puzzle is ‘E’.
  • The word for the day is an adjective.
  • The starting letter of the word is not frequently used.

Using the above hints, the five-letter word for the day is “ZESTY,” but many people guessed the other word rather than the original one. The guessed word by people is Pesty Game.

Words that end with “TY”

If players win in guessing the last two letters as ty and trying to find the remaining, the below-provided list of a few five-letter words helps the players obtain the word in a few attempts on their own.

List of words

amity, aunty, banty, batty, booty, busty, catty, cutty, canty, deity, dirty, dusty, dotty, empty, fatty, fifty, fluty, gouty, gutty, hasty, hefty, jutty, jetty, jolty, kitty, laity, lefty, lusty, malty, meaty, nasty, nitty, natty, panty, party, pesty, petty, ratty, runty, rusty, salty, silty, sixty, slaty, softy, tasty, testy, unity, vasty, warty, zesty, zloty and so on.

Above are the few words to solve the Pesty Wordle.

How to play the wordle game?

The few steps or tips to be followed to solve the puzzle are obtained daily around midnight. Wordle is played on any browser. Players visit the official link and play the game freely. One can see the different modes on the top-right settings option from which the players select either Hard or Dark Theme or Colour Bling. To simplify, players guess the word in six attempts, and the color helps the players find the next word.

Few more points and tips in playing the Pesty Wordle

  • If the color is green, then the letter is perfect.
  • If the tile color is grey, the letter is not in any spot. 
  • The yellow color tells the letter is fine but placed incorrect position.

Conclusion

As per analysis, it is found that the players found the word Pesty for puzzle 313, but the correct word for the day is ZESTY. Both words end with ty players getting a little confused. Zesty is a rarely used word that is a little tricky to find.

Are you willing to play the wordle game online? Share your thoughts in the below-mentioned box on the Pesty Wordle.

Also Read :- Wordle 27 April 2022 {April} Explore Hints, Answer!

