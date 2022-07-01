PoE 2.13 Patch Notes: Are There Any Noticeable Changes?

PoE 2.13 Patch Notes: The new patch brings a lot of improvements to the game’s quality of life. How noticeable are these changes?

A new update has been patched into the Patch of Exile, with most of them covering major and minor bugs. The latest patch brings a lot of QoL improvement while addressing some years-long glitches. Path of Exile 2.13 is now available on all platforms and is around 1.48 GB in size. See the new changes that will help players earn more PoE currencies.

What are the Major and Minor Improvements

Path of Exile players is familiar with the various bugs and issues that plague the game. Some of the more persistent glitches have been around for years. These glitches make Exalted Orbs farming a bit frustrating. Fortunately, the new update brings a lot of hotfixes that aim to improve several quality-of-life aspects of the game. Here are the major and minor changes from Patch 3.18.1:

When used repeatedly in Echoing Shrine obtained from overcoming enemies, Traveling Abilities have increased. Constantly repeating in a casting-like direction, Dash, Flame Dash. Shield Storm can be used repeatedly, but each time it is used, only the more potent area attack is launched. Leap Slam’s static strikes now repeat in the same position after being cast.

Gamers no longer sustain Chaos loss depending on 10% of maximum HP damage and energy barrier after utilizing a movement skill while under the effect of Thorned Vines on creatures with Entangler modifications.

When a player is near 70 yards of a monster with the Magma Barrier modifications, just Fire Volatiles will be produced.

The Trickster Creature modifier can no longer be applied to creatures trapped inside Essence Monoliths.

Rare Monsters Packs with Heralding Minions mod can now only spawn up to 5 Totems.

The enraged slam attack’s damage from Molten Minotaur has been reduced by 25%.

Time-frozen Division creatures can no longer be empowered by Guards.

For Essence Creatures trapped in Essence Monoliths, Modals and Tormented Souls are now visible.

While opening the map in the big Map Equipment, Summon Gateways will now show up adjacent to the Map Device items.

The debuff graphic in Wrath of Cosmos will show the number of levels each player has nearby.

Sentinel Vault has been added to the list of Guild Hideout furnishings.

A gamepad input keybind is now available for transferring the previously mentioned Favorite Map to a chosen slot.

Now it is made clear in the specifications of numerous Atlas Passive Skills, Sextant, and Eldritch Altar that they would only have an impact on the final boss in the region if there are multiple bosses.

Difficult Escape Unique Gems acquired prior to 3.18.0b now have Acrobatics rather than Phase Stunts.

The text of the Purposeful Harbinger Group Diamond Unique now makes it clear that the Auras influence the players’ talents, not the abilities of their party members.

Hotfixes

A issue that allowed players to achieve the Complete Delirium Experiences Competition by completing any Level of a 100% Delirium Map with much more than three moderators rather than 100% Loopy Tier 16 Levels with at least four modifications has been corrected.

A flaw in the Restricted Flame and Banned Flesh Jewels that allowed Energy Screen Leech to possibly be cleaned when Energy Shield maxed out and assigned to the Soul Drinker Ascendancy Idle Skill has been corrected.

A issue that caused creatures with Life Renewal to perish if their HP exceeded its limit while standing on Consecrated Land has been corrected.

A problem where Sentinels boost creatures made it more difficult for them to gain Defences from reinforcing hits has been resolved.

A flaw where the Called Holy Relic vanished when the skill gemstone levelled up or when accessing new areas has been corrected.

A problem where creatures, particularly Breach Monsters, might spawn with several instances of the same Monster modifier graphic has been fixed.

The flailing visual bug with The Unbreakable’s Electromagnetic Beam talent has been fixed.

A flaw has been resolved where Strings did not function properly when used with vendor designs for magic items that have additional elemental damage multipliers.

An issue where Atziri’s Apparition never uses any skills during Vaal Ritual encounters has been resolved.

A problem that prevented some Alternate Art Uniques from displaying their alternative 3D art has been corrected.

A problem where Supporting Gems socketed in The Knight may appear in screenshots has been fixed.

A flaw wherein Bounty Victims from Smuggling Networks Atlas Passive Skill would continue show their symbol in the minimap even after dying has been corrected.

The Heist Locker issue that prevented screening from operating properly has been repaired.

The long-standing issue that caused the symbols for Gem level-ups to randomly reorder when selected has been resolved.

A problem where the Settings menu would occasionally linger open after pressing “O” has been fixed.

The error that prevented Gamepad input mode from properly processing things stored in Guild Stashes while disregarding Affinities has been corrected.

A problem that prevented players from interacting with the Stellar Core in the Polaric Hideout when using Controller input option has been fixed.

A issue has been corrected that prevented the Minotaur Weapon Effect cosmetic from functioning as intended.

The rotational motion for the Darkprism Shield microtransaction had a visual problem that has been rectified.

The Wrangler Hat snagging problem has been fixed.

Three client failure reasons have received hotfixes.

Noticeable Quality of Life Improvements

Though these changes might seem minor to some players, Path of Exile gamers knows how these improvements can make the game much smoother. For such a fast-paced ARPG, fans will appreciate how these changes will help make grinding for PoE Currencies much easier. Explore Wraeclast even further with 2.13.