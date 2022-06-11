Pretoria Bus Accident {June} Read Complete Incident!

This article is about the Pretoria Bus Accident and the number of victims in the accident. Read more on this topic.

Do you want to know about the accident that occurred in Pretoria? Are you eager to know the number of injured people? If so, read the article till the end. People in South Africa are more interested to know about the accident. Therefore, many people who were also witnesses of the horrific accident gathered on the spot.

If you also want to know about Pretoria Bus Accident, you should read this article without any distractions.

Horrific Accident in Pretoria

It has been reported that the horrific accident claimed the lives of fifteen people. The accident occurred when the bus and truck collided in Pretoria. The accident occurred after the collision on M17 Hornsnek Road near Bundu Inn Resort. Emergency services rushed to the spot, and paramedics were busy with the victims. Charles Mabaso, Tshwane Emergency Services Spokesperson, stated that paramedics are providing emergency services to victims. The road where the accident occurred had been closed so that emergency services attend the scene without delay. President Cyril Ramaphosa offers deep condolences to the family of the victims.

Is Hornsnek Road a Horror Road?

Hornsnek road is considered a horror road as many accidents took place on the same road. People often have to confront terrible accidents while travelling on this road. Earlier, two people died after an accident occurred due to the collision between a car and a truck near Bundu. People on social media platforms are discussing by commenting on the road. Some say that people often face accidents due to reckless driving on this road. One of the users said that she witnessed an accident on the road.

Pretoria Bus Accident

People on social media are offering condolences to the families of the victims. The truck driver had moderate injuries, and fifteen people had to lose their lives in the accident. The driver was 46 years old and suffered moderate injuries. He was rushed to a private hospital. Before shifting to the hospital, he was taken care of on the spot.

Some people on social media express their condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. Now the victims’ families are mournful and shocked after such a horrific accident.

Pretoria Bus Accident has triggered a fear of driving carefully on the road. Although road accidents are common nowadays, such incidents can be prevented with utmost care. Unfortunately, people are often negligent while driving on the road, which leads to horrific accidents. Nevertheless, careful driving can save the lives of many.

On Hornsnek road, the dip curve becomes dangerous, which has been said to be the major cause of accidents.

Conclusion

Whenever any accident occurs, people discuss the topic by stating about being careful while driving. But later, they repeat the same mistake. Pretoria Bus Accident can also be said to be the result of careless driving. To know more, please visit the link.

Did you find the article informative? If so, please provide the feedback below.

Also Read : – Geneva Train Accident {May} What Incidents Happened!