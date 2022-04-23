DODBUZZ
Pubg Among Us Gun {April 2022} Know About The Deal Here!

The article will give you a clear idea about the Pubg Among Us Gun and its features. Read the article and explore the unique updates.  

Are you a Pubg lover? Do you want to play mini-games on the platform? Now there is excellent news for you. That is the world-famous game that has collaborated with “Among Us”. So, Pubg lovers can play mini-games easily. Besides this, players also get the items for the popular. 

Many gamers in the United States are happy with this new collaboration. The gaming chances are extended for the players. But people also want to know the updates and benefits of the new deal. Let’s find out that by covering – Pubg Among Us Gun

What Do You Know about the Deal? 

In the recent update, the collaboration between the famous game Pubg and Among Us gives game lovers a brand new gaming opportunity. The new game will come with the “mini-game” features per the deal. It also offers new costumes and weapons, especially guns for gaming purposes.

The updated version is “0.9.30”, and it will provide a new introduction to the game. The latest update will offer the players a speedy game. Besides this, the gamers can use more updated vehicles for the game. The gamers can land from a lower altitude.

Pubg Among Us Gun

The gamers will learn the new types of weapons and rifles in the game.

  • DSR 1- The new updated DSR 1 has customization with the Flash Tank. The latest update will increase the strength of the weapons. Besides this, the gamers can also find the Crossbow. It is a magnetic bomb. It also attaches with the metal particulars and can explode in five seconds.
  • MCX- It is the most customized rifle. It has 5.56 mm rounds. So, the gamers use it for severe damage. The gun can also produce a high fire flame that can destroy the enemy line.

Pubg Among Us Gun– The New Attachments

Let’s find out the new update on the weapons part. 

  1. Grenade Launcher- It includes Beryl M762 and M416. 
  2. Deca Vision (10x)- The gamers can add this with any rifle to get the 6 times more magnification result. 

The other list of rifles are- 

  • ACE32
  • QBZ95
  • Groza
  • AKM
  • SCAR-L
  • AUG A3
  • MK 12
  • ABU
  • SKS

Main Points of the New Updates

  1. The players will get unique crates and weapons. 
  2. The new update will give the content-based status with Among Us. 

The gamers can use the new Pubg Among Us Gun.  

Why the News is Trending

  1. The collaboration will bring a significant impact on the game industry. 
  2. The new game update will come in April 2022. 
  3. The players can explore many unique features of the game. 

At the End Discussion 

Don’t worry; many features and updates are waiting for the players. The gamers can get new rewards and Extreme play of Erangel. The players will explore new and updated games like- BR Mode Extreme Erangel. Also, the new collaboration will offer players more devastating weapons. 

All the Pubg Among Us Gun information is based on internet research. You can also check the news and collect more updates by checking the link. Are you excited about the new updates? Share your views. 

Also Read : – Adaptation Manga Among Us {Jan} Details About Corocoro

