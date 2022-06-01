Ray High School Accident {June} Shocking Details!

The article Ray High School Accident will help understand the recent accident at 2300 broadway street.

Are you aware that a serious accident occurred at 2300 Broadway Street yesterday? On Tuesday, March 31, 2022, at 11:24 a.m Corpus Christi police called , fire, and rescue to the 2300 block of Broadway Street and Port Avenue in Corpus Christi (United Sates) for a major accident.

WB Ray High School’s four students are stuck inside the white two-door car. According to the rescue official, two persons died in the accident, while they took two others to a local hospital. To learn why this accident occured, read “Ray High School Accident.”

Full detail on Accident

Two seniors from Ray High School died in a car accident on their way to campus after graduation rehearsal, and word immediately spread across the school. On Tuesday morning, two male high school students were killed in a rollover crash.

According to a Corpus Christi ISD press statement, the students were on their way to school after attending graduation rehearsal at the American Bank Centre. According to Corpus Christi police Senior Officer Travis Pace, two other kids were injured in the incident and were sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Ray High School Corpus Christi : More Detail.

When fire and rescue crews arrived, the vehicle’s driver was evacuated and sent to the hospital in critical condition. He was unresponsive, and the second male victim, who had minor injuries and was communicating with officers, The other two males died in the vehicle’s back, according to Travis Pace, a police officer.

The tragedy is still being investigated, but authorities suspect speed had a role in the accident. The CCISD crisis counselling team was on hand to assist the students and staff at school. When they found out about the tragedy, they were shocked.

Name of the Victims: Ray High School Corpus Christi.

Out of respect for the family’s privacy, the student’s names and the conditions of the two injured students will not be released by the district. According to Principal Roxanne Cuevas, “the loss of our graduating seniors has hurt our Texan community.” Those whose loved ones have been affected by this tragedy have our thoughts and prayers.

Superintendent Roland Hernandez expressed his sympathies to the two seniors and their families, saying that they appreciate our community’s prayers for our districts during what has been a very trying time for educators and us across the country.

The Final Thoughts on Ray High School Accident

According to this article, the accident killed Two Ray High School seniors in a car accident on their way to campus after graduation rehearsal, and the news quickly travelled across the school. On Tuesday morning, the students were on their way to school after attending graduation rehearsal at the American Bank Centre when they were killed in a rollover crash. The incident injured two more students and brought them to a local hospital for treatment.

