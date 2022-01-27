Reaper 2 Shikai (Jan 2022) All Essnetial Updates Here!

This article provides information on the key features of a role-playing game and tells you the process of activating Reaper 2 Shikai. Read it once to know more.

People from different age groups like to watch Anime cartoons and play its game Worldwide. Do you want to know about the recently released game called Reaper 2? Are you looking for information related to the Shikai, a major part of the game?

This article will tell you about the Reaper 2 Shikai and how you can find them and use them easily in the game. So, let’s find out.

What is Reaper 2?

Reaper 2 is a Roblox anime game released in January 2022 Worldwide based on the famous manga called Bleach. In this game, you can choose your players that have unique destiny in the game. While completing your quests, you need to train your players and make them more powerful.

In the game, you can complete the quests, explore a massive game world and train your player from time to time to make it more powerful.

What is Reaper 2 Shikai?

If you are interested in playing the Reaper 2, you need to understand Shikai. Shikai is the ability that helps in transforming you into different characters in the soul reaper race. Once you reach a certain level, you can transform into a different Shikai.

Soul reaper race is like a common race in the reaper 2 game in which you can earn gifts and achievements to unlock the power of your character.

How to check and stimulate the Shikai in Reaper 2?

The first step you need to perform is checking Reaper 2 Shikai, if you are a soul reaper or not, and which type of Shikai you got. Here are the steps you need to perform in Reaper 2 to check your Shikai.

First, you need to press the ‘M” button to open the skill tree option.

Select the skull-like image that will tell about the race you are present.

There is another option of the sword, which will tell you the name of your Shikai.

You will get your Shikai when you become a soul reaper only.

Lists of Shikai in the game

Here are the lists of Reaper 2 Shikai, along with the chances of collecting them in the game.

Zangetsu- 50%

Wabisuke- 50%

Sakande- 34%

Sode no Shirayuki- 34%

Katen Kyokotsu- 12%

Benihime- 12%

Senbonzakura- 12%

Shinso- 12% chance

Ryujin jakka- 4%

To activate the Shikai, you need to reach level 5, and after that, you will be able to enjoy its powers in the game.

Wrapping it up

With the above information, we can say that Shikai has a major role in the Reaper 2 game, making this manga game more exciting and famous among users. Also, you can check out here How gamers detect Robux generator is fake. You can share your favorite Reaper 2 Shikai in the comment section with us.