Ricky Ponting Death (March 2022) Know The Truth Here!

We have brought in this article all the facts about the latest rumor regarding Ricky Ponting Death so that you don’t become a victim of some fake news.

Do you admire cricket? Cricket is probably the most popular game in the world. Does not matter which country or which team you support, whether Australia or India, as a cricket enthusiast, you must admire great players even if they do not belong to your team.

Recently, the death news of Ricky Ponting, one of the great players of this game, has caused utter despair among the fans. So, we must find out if the news of Ricky Ponting Death is real or fake before trusting it.

All About Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting is a former Australian batsman and wicket-keeper. He is considered the most successful captain in the history of international cricket. He has led his team to 220 victories in 324 matches. Ponting was born on 19th December 1974, and his full name is Ricky Thomas Ponting. His parents were Graeme Ponting and Lorraine Ponting. Ricky is the eldest among his four siblings

Ricky comes from a family with a sports background. He was introduced to cricket by his father and uncle. While researching the reliability of Ricky Ponting Death news, we learned that he started to showcase his talent from a very young age. Ponting’s international ODI debut was against South Africa in 1995. In 1996 he became the youngest batsman to score a century in a World Cup.

In 2002 Ponting was appointed as the captain of the Australian ODI cricket team, and in 2004 he assumed charge as the test team captain. The period from 2004 to 2011 is seen as the golden era of the Australian cricket team under his captaincy.

According to the details that we obtained through the research about Ricky Ponting Death news, at the beginning of 2012, Ricky announced his retirement from the ODI. In November of the same year, he also retired from the Test format.

Records and Achievements

Ponting has achieved many feats throughout his long career and has received several awards. Here are the details of a few. Ponting was the first batsman who scored centuries against all the nations holding test playing status.

Ponting has won the Allan Border Medal for a record four times. In 2021, Ricky was named Australia Post Legend of cricket. He has also become Australia’s best test player thrice and the best ODI player twice.

Ricky Ponting Death – Real or Fake?

Currently, the cricket world is mourning the death of legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne whom we have lost recently. In such a situation, another horrifying news is heard in the air regarding the death of Ricky Ponting.

So, we would like to assure you that the Death News of Ricky Ponting is entirely a rumor. Ricky is alive and in good health.

Conclusion

We get many different updates and news from various sources. But we should never forget that none of them should be trusted blindly without proper proof.

Our research establishes that the Ricky Ponting Death news was a fake one. Here you can learn more about Ricky Ponting. Also, share your valuable feedback in the comments.

