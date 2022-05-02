Ride Clutch Scam {May 2022} Read The Complete Review!

Please read this write-up to address your doubts concerning Ride Clutch Scam about an online platform that deals with motorbike giveaways and related purchases.

Are you a passionate biker? Do you wish to receive valuable gifts from online platforms? Are you in a dilemma about whether to trust such websites? Then, please read this composition to learn the details about an online give away portal.

Today’s write-up has talked about an online store dealing with giveaways. Customers from various countries, such as the United States, are eager to confirm its legitimacy. Thus, we request you continue reading to clear your doubts regarding Ride Clutch Scam.

Is Ride Clutch Legit?

Let us look at the below points to confirm this website’s authenticity. We have jotted these particulars from our thorough research over the Net.

Website Age – This platform is five years and two months old. The creation date of this website is 19 February 2017.

Portal Trust Score – 86%, which falls under a Good Trust Score classification. Customers have trusted this website due to its services and products since its inception.

Customer Reviews – We found some products on this website having unbiased Ride Clutch Reviews . Some customers praised the products’ quality, whereas few complained about delayed delivery. Some testimonials are also mentioned separately on the home page. Some reviewing platforms on the Web also mention this website.

Social Media Linking – The website is connected to its profiles on social media on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

Contact Information – The contact address corresponds to a commercial building, but the Internet does not mention this website’s name against it. Moreover, there is no telephone number to contact the customer care team.

The above facts depict this website may be trustworthy. Nonetheless, we cannot make any declaration regarding Ride Clutch Scam and request customers to conduct more research.

What is Ride Clutch?

Ride Clutch is an online platform that sells garments and accessories related to bike riding. These include t-shirts, caps, keychains, etc. Customers receive entries for their purchases, with which they become eligible for motorbike giveaways. Currently, the website is offering 20 entries for $1.

Specifications

Portal Type – An online store that gives away motorbikes in return for purchases of garments, accessories, etc.

Website Address – https://rideclutch.com/

Contact Address – 1350, S. Longmore Unit No. 26, Mesa, AZ-85202

Telephone Number – Unavailable. Regarding Ride Clutch Scam , this point may influence your opinions.

E-mail Id – support@rideclutch.com

Filtering Method – Present

Sorting Option – Provided

Shipping Details – Standard shipping time is three to five working days. Shipping charges are $6.95 for orders below $100 and zero above the threshold.

Return and Refunds Information – The website does not entertain returns or refunds as the entries are submitted instantly with the purchase.

Price of Products – Mentioned in USD.

Payment Methods – PayPal, credit cards of Visa, Discover, MasterCard, and American Express.

Social Media Linking – Linked

Terms of Usage – Present

Privacy Policy – Available

Pros Confirming Ride Clutch Scam or Not

The website contains all legal wordings in its policies.

The team has explicitly mentioned the product descriptions.

The social media profiles of this platform are up to date.

Customers may rely on this website as it is old and has genuine reviews.

Cons

There is no contact number on this website. Also, the contact address does not mention this platform’s name on the Internet.

The team has not provided information about the payment methods on the home page. We had to add an item to the cart to fetch the details.

Ride Clutch Reviews

There are mixed reviews about this website on notable reviewing forums. One of these states this website is dubious. The critical reviews about Ride Clutch are mostly about the non-delivery of items and poor customer service. On the other hand, another forum mentions this website is legitimate. Moreover, the customer feedback on the subject website is unbiased but mixed. Thus, we were unable to confirm the authenticity of this website based on its reviews. So we recommend you go through the Easy and Simple methods of refund from PayPal to be safe.

Conclusion

Based on the mixed opinions about this website, we cannot declare about Ride Clutch Scam. We suggest customers examine more reviews before purchasing from this platform. Furthermore, please know How to Get a Full Refund on credit card scam for alertness.

Do you believe in such giveaway websites? Have you ever received any valuable item from such platforms? Please share below.