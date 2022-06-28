Robert Lewis vs Ken {June 2022} Know More Here!

This article on Robert Lewis vs Ken will provide you with information about the Republican assembly election of Colorado’s fourth congressional district.

Are you interested in the politics of the USA? Or do you know who ken buck is? Kenneth Robert Buck, also known as Ken Buck, is an American politician and lawyer. He has been representing Colorado’s fourth congressional district since 2015 in the United States representative house. Formerly, Ken is the District attorney in Weld County. Recently, he has been facing tough competition from Bob Lewis in the upcoming Republican assembly.

Why is it in the news?

Colorado’s fourth congressional district is located in the eastern region of the United States. Currently, Republican Ken Buck is representing the district.

The republican assembly election for Colorado’s fourth congressional district will be held, and it came up with a surprise for Ken buck. Bob Lewis will be his strong competitor as the state has nominated his name. Ken Buck is a chairman of the Colorado Republican Party, and he will be seeking reelection for the fifth time. Ken buck will be facing tough competition from the famous activist Bob Lewis. The news of Robert Lewis vs Ken Buck Colorado went viral all over the internet.

Who is Ken Buck?

Kenneth Robert Buck was born on February 16, 1959. He is a Politician and lawyer from the United States. Ken buck was also among 126 Republican members who signed an amicus brief in December 2020. He also plays major roles in foreign relations and judiciary committees and is a founder of the Freedom from big Teck caucus.

Who is Robert Lewis?

Robert Lewis, popularly known as Bob Lewis, is running for the Republican Primary on June 28, 2022. He is a real estate broker and activist belongs from Elbert County. He also criticized Ken Buck in many ways.

Robert Lewis vs Ken?

They both have mentioned their vision and promises in their campaigns. Voters must analyze the priorities of the candidates running for any elections. Ken buck and Bob Lewis have their list of priorities. Ken Buck wants to secure the borders, control inflation to relax the working families, and fight with big giant Teck companies. He has also mentioned how he will implement these missions in the interview with a news channel.

While Bob Lewis has said that he will provide Energy independence, Parental independence, and food independence to all, the competition of Robert Lewis vs Ken Buck Colorado will be interesting and remarkable as no one took the election seriously after 2010.

Conclusion

Summing up, we have mentioned every piece of information and detail about the Colorado fourth congressional district Republican primary election, which will take place on June 28, 2022. Robert Lewis finished ahead of Ken buck on the GOP primary ballot. However, Lewis also criticized Buck, saying he is a “conspiracy theorist.”

