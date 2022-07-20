Rushwork Review {July} Is This An Authentic Site Or Not?

This article on Rushwork Review shares entire details about the products that the shopping portal sells and its legitimacy. Follow our blog to know further.

Do you wish to shop for fashionable products from an online shopping portal? Do you know where you can find all your desired outcomes? If not, this Website was developed just for you. It provides a variety of fashionable and other products on the online portal. This web portal was developed in India.

This blog on Rushwork Review will cover every detail about its variety of products and worthiness. To know further, follow the blog below.

What is Rushwork.in?

This is an online portal for shopping for a variety of products. It deals in a vast collection of fashionable and exciting products such as clothing, furniture, kitchen appliances, mobile phones, earphones, smartwatches and other products. The quality of each of its products is excellent and provides valuable service. This Website also offers a discount on each of its products. But even after being such a fantastic shopping portal, buyers wish to understand Is Rushwork Legit or a fake webpage?

Points to feature:

The URL of the web portal: rushwork.in

The website beginning: 15/06/2022.

The lapse of the web portal: 15/06/2023.

The facility on Email: Support@Rushwork.in

Web portal original location: 3, 238, Aggrwals Pearl, Sec.4, Airoli, Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400708 is the address of its warehouse.

Call on Phone: There are no details about its number for calling.

Information about the web designer: No information about its web designer is available on its homepage.

The shipment policy: It delivers all its products within 5-7 working days.

Service of Free delivery: The web portal provides free delivery service on all domestic orders.

Express delivery facility: Under Rushwork Review , there is no information about express delivery service.

Account on Social site: It is available on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Return order service: The Webpage offers 10 days of return service on its products.

Methods to pay: Master Card, Visa, PayPal, etc.

Positive Aspects of Rushwork.in:

It has given the address of its warehouse, which is required.

It provides various payment ways.

It has numerous social site logos on its Webpage.

Negative aspects of Rushwork.in:

It has not given any detail about the designer of its Webpage.

It does not provide express delivery service.

Is Rushwork Legit or a scam webpage?

Besides dealing in numerous fashionable products and other appliances, Buyers still wish to determine its legitimacy and authenticity. The listed points will help to conclude its credibility:

The web portal began on: The Webpage was designed on 15/06/2022.

Existence on social site: It is available on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Address worthiness: It has shared a valid address on its Webpage.

Points of Trust: The trust point of this Webpage is average, around 60%.

The Copied content percentage: The rate of content copied on this Webpage is 66%.

Address of the web portal: As per the Rushwork Review , No information about its web designer is available on its homepage.

Policy and conditions: The web portal has different pages for its policies and state.

Percentage of Discount: It allows a good discount on every product.

Rank on Alexa: The Website has an Alexa rank of around #286565.

Service of refund: The Webpage offers refund service in the customer’s original mode of payment.

Products for Non-Refunding: No detail on non-refunding goods is available.

Cancel order mode: An Order cannot be cancelled if it has been shipped.

Product exchange policy: It allows exchange service for all its orders.

Rushwork Review:

There were various customer reviews and ratings on its products on its Website. The product has received chiefly 5stars. Moreover, the Webpage has an Alexa rank of around #286565. At the same time, there are numerous social site logos on its Webpage. In contrast, there were no reviews about its products on social sites and online. Here buyers must note- Everything You Should Know About Paypal Scam.

The closing statement:

This web portal has no experience in the web-based market. Customers are failing to trust this shopping site. The Webpage has an average Trust Rank. Though this Website has various logos, there are no reviews about its products on social websites or online, according to Rushwork Review.

This is a scam web portal, and we suggest the customers remain careful to avoid scams. Buyers must also note- Everything You Should Know About Credit Card Scam.

