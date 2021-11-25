Salton Air Fryer Review {Nov 2021} Is It A Genuine One?

This article is the extensive information of legitimacy and comprehensive knowledge of Salton Air Fryer Review.

Health is a concern for every individual. Oil has been the traditional ingredient in all the food that we prepare. However, do you know why it is harmful to your body? Yeah! We believe you are aware of it, that’s the reason you are in search of an air fryer. Nowadays, air fryers are much-needed product in Canada and the United States.

What is an Air Fryer?

Oils and fats are traditional elements for deep-frying the food for the crunchy and crispy texture. However, an air fryer is an attempt to provide crispy, fried, and crunchy foods without oil. The addition of this product to our small kitchen appliances will be helpful for those who are tempted to have crunchy and fried food.

There are many brands in the market which provide air fryers that perform the best. The choice of the brand depends on the buyer’s convenience.

Features of the Product.

Let us take a glance at the features of this product below.

It has a unique rapid frying technology

It has a digital led display that helps the user to read it.

It is installed with 8-programmed functions like bake, frozen fries, fresh fries, etc.

It has an adjustable timer that is adjusted automatically to 90mins with auto shut-off.

It has 3-safety features that are:

Temperature control

Automatic shut-off timer (90min)

Cool touch handles that take care of safe frying.

Fast and efficient cooking with 1400 watts

Below are some specifications.

Name of the model: AF2085

Brand: Salton

The capacity of the product: It has 5 Litres capacity

Colour of the Product: Black

Weight of the item: 4.81 kg

Product Dimensions: Length- 27.05 cm; Width- 28.96 cm; Height- 27.05 cm

Pan: Large drawer pan

Pan Capacity: 5.3 Qt

Rack material: Non-stick

Power / Wattage: 1400 watts

Special features: Digital

Available from: 16th November 2020

Program function: 8 (Frozen fries, Shrimp, Fresh Fries, Chicken wings, Fish and Bake)

Safety measures: 3

Adjustable timer: 90min timer with a special feature of automatic shut-off

Place of business: Dollard-DES-Ormeaux, QC, H9B, 2J5 CA

Cost: $ 119.99

Keep the air fryer on a heat-resistant surface.

Plug the power cord into the socket and carefully remove the drawer pan. Note: The frying pan should always be inside the drawer pan.

Place all your ingredients in the frying pan. Do not overfill.

On the button of the appliance. To use 8-pre-programmed functions, press the menu button on the device. Select the function, and set the temperature and timer

After cooking, rest the food for at least 1 minute before removing it.

What is inside the box?

The product consists of one Digital Air Fryer XL with the following parts:

Drawer pan

Digital display

Power cord

Frying Rack

Main Body

Pros:

The Salton appliances provide a warranty of 2-years from the date of receipt.

Automatic shut-off is the prominent feature of this product

It also has a digital display for an easy and user-friendly approach.

It uses air heating technology.

Polarized plug to reduce the risk of electric shock.

Cons

During our research, we had not noticed any cons about this product. However, you are free to share your experience if you had, gone through any points.

The legitimacy of the product?

This product is available widely on many genuine sites like Amazon, Walmart, etc.

The brand is famous.

The product provides a 2-years warranty.

There are mixed-up reviews about this product. However, we found much positive feedback from the customer. Some are happy with the product because of its easy and quick technology, and some are happy with its perfect cooking texture. We also found unhappy customers who had issues with its non-stick pan.

Final Thought

Salton products are famous among the customers due to their warranty and quality products. We recommend this product for better quality and a healthy lifestyle.

