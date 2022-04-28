Seagull 1000 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner Review: To Buy or Not To Buy?

Seagull 1000 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner Review: Summer is here, bringing along its best friends – heat and constant sweating! Don’t worry, let’s just hop into a pool and cool down. What are you saying? Who will clean the pool? Ahh! I know that is a hassle in itself. Don’t you worry! I have just the right product for you – Seagull 1000 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner.

If you have a pool in your house and don’t want to spend the entire summer cleaning it, I have something for you. Today, I am doing a product review on Seagull 1000 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner. This is a cord-free robotic pool cleaner with an intensive battery of 5000mA. It can fit into any pool and clean up to 80m2 space.

I will not goad you into buying this cordless robotic pool cleaner by Aiper. This will be an honest review. However, one thing I am pretty sure about is that I absolutely love this pool cleaner. You may find that there are no disadvantages stated in the whole blog, but that is how I feel! I have used it quite thoroughly and could not find any problems with this product.

Things I Like About Seagull 1000 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner

Here are all the advantages of using Seagull 1000 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner:

Small and compact design: The robotic pool cleaner has a great design. It is small and compact. You can easily store it once you have cleaned your pool. Battery Time: With an intensive battery of 5000mA, this cordless robotic pool cleaner runs for 90 minutes straight. Strong Suction: Seagull 1000 has a very strong suction even with a small size. It cleans the pool thoroughly. It will remove leaves, dirt, worms, etc., from your pool. ‘Auto pull over’ technology: This is my favorite feature. Seagull 1000 has a battery life of 90 minutes. After its battery runs out, how will you take it out of the pool? You don’t have to jump in. This cordless robotic cleaner comes to the pool edge when its battery runs low. How convenient! Warranty and Return Policy: Seagull 1000 cordless robotic pool cleaner offers a 1-year warranty for main bodies and battery packs. Along with that, it also offers a free 3-month warranty extension. Even after all this, if you don’t like the product after purchase, you can return it within 30 days of delivery.

Wrapping Up

I have said enough about the Seagull 1000 cordless robotic pool cleaner. You may find it a little expensive, but this is a great deal compared to other robotic pool cleaners. A dirty pool is an invitation to a lot of diseases. Consider this pool cleaner as an investment toward your health and wellbeing.

If you want to check more reviews about the product, you can go to the review section on the product page. It will help you clarify all your doubts. To check more of their products, you can visit their official site.

You can visit Aiper’s website, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter handles for any more information.