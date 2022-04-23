DODBUZZ
News

Selling Sunset Chelsea Accent {April} Explore Real Fact!

Alexis AldenAlexis Aldenno commentNo tags

The article discusses the issue of judgemental behaviour about Selling Sunset Chelsea Accent. Follow our blog, and get the latest and most authentic facts.

Hello, readers; in this article, we are going to discuss the accent of the popular actress of Selling Sunset. Dear readers, Did you hear the Selling Sunset Chelsea Accent? The fans of this show are calling her accent fake because she sounds Australian while speaking. Let’s discuss the reason why her unique and different accent is trending. 

The people from the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States are commenting that she has started her journey in the UK, and her accent should sound like them only. 

Who is Chelsea?

Chelsea Lazkani works for the luxury estate Oppenheim Group. She is a British-Nigerian woman who has appeared in the season five episode of Selling Sunset this year. 

The background of Chelsea Selling Sunset Fake Accent

Season 5 of Selling Sunset shows many personalities, including Ms. Lazkani. This show is about selling products or things to the buyers by elite estate agents. In this show, the relationship between Chelsea and Christine is like best friends. The twist is that Chelsea, who has worked in the UK and moved to America six years ago, doesn’t speak like a British person. That’s why some people are making fun of her accent. 

Some people say that she forgot the fact that she is not from America, While one person hashtagged Selling Sunset Chelsea Accent, and commented on Twitter that she is faking her accent. She is trying hard to speak like Americans. It seems that people are more interested in her accent rather than her meaningful lifestyle and skills. 

This got extreme when people started commenting sarcastically that there is a possibility she might have never joined the London College of Economics. However, some people tried to defend her by stating why she would lie about her achievements?

The fans and trolls are doing their work, but they need to understand that everyone has a different voice and sound. Our pronunciation skills depend on our culture. We should respect each other’s culture and question Selling Sunset Chelsea Accent if unable to understand what she utters. If you are understating everything, why create unnecessary drama?

Q.1 Why does Chelsea have that accent?

A.1 Everyone has different pitch variations. She is from Nigeria and has lived in Britain for a long time and then in America. All these differences have made her accent somewhat like a mix of British and Austrians. 

Q.2 Where can I watch ‘Selling Sunset’?

A.2 It’s available on Netflix with a paid subscription. 

The Final Verdict – 

The show is about showing agents’ skills, and not about lectures on pronunciation. So, Chelsea is perfect in her own way on Selling Sunset Chelsea Accent. To get more information on this topic, please, visit this link

Did you know her? Please, comment on your views with us.

Also Read :- Citibank Sunset Blvd Los Angeles {March} Recent News!

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

Chelsea Lazkani Mother {April 2022} Essential Details!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
This article reveals about the rising star of the Netflix show "selling sunset." Also, what impact does Chelsea Lazkani Mother have on her daughter's life. Do you have any idea about Chelsea Lazkani's lifestyle? Chelsea Lazkani is a newly introduced actress in "Selling Sunset," the hit show available on Netflix. She is a British Nigerian and worked in real estate. Chelsea travelled with her mother to various countries like Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Chelsea's mother allowed her to travel with her and visit lots of places...
News

When Did Guy Lafleur Die (April) Read Exact Details!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
In this post, we discuss Guy Lafleur, and you will also know When Did Guy Lafleur Die. Do you know who Guy Lafleur is and why is he trending recently on the Internet? We are discussing all of him in this post, and you will know why everybody is posting about him. Everything nowadays travels so quickly online, whether it's rumor or fact.  However, this is true news, and you may have heard about Guy Lafleur's death on the Internet. He was a well-known figure in the United States, Canada, and many...
News

Alaabionline. com/Games/Roblox {April 2022} Reality!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
The news highlights the essential points related to Alaabionline. Com/Games/Roblox, where the players are promised to get free Robux after logging into the account. Are you aware of the news that Roblox is distributing free Robux to the players? If not, then you have reached the article at the right time. We will let you know the details of Alaabionline. Com that gives free Robux to the Roblox players. The news has attracted people from Mexico, the United States, the United Kingdom and France, where the game is played to another level. Keep reading this article to know what...
News

Found Dead Debanhi Escobar {April} Find Reason Behind It

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
When did Found Dead Debanhi Escobar, and what was the cause of her death? Read here about the girl missing from April 10. Have you heard of the Debanhi Escobar case? Do you know how did she die? Want to know the reason behind her death? The news and photographs of a teenage Mexican girl missing were all over social media. However, till yesterday no one knew where she was. But April 22 brings the sad news of her death. People across the United States are distracted after hearing this...