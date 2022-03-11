Sharksilk com Reviews (March 2022) Is It Scam Or Not?

In Sharksilk com Reviews, we have covered all the important aspects of the website that will help buyers know the trustworthiness of the shopping portal.

Are you a person looking for the best portal to buy silk sarees? Welcome, you have come to the right place. You can get the best silk sarees with multiple varieties at shark silk.

In India, most girls prefer to wear a saree with a dark border, which gives an attractive traditional look. Do you want to shop for an amazing silk saree? Don’t get worried, and the following genuine Sharksilk com Reviews will clarify all your doubts. Keep reading the following detail to know the value of the portal.

What is Sharksilk.com?

Shark silk is a digital portal where you can get the best collection of silk sarees with excellent quality. Shark silk is committed to eliminating the lack of options in the market for women and offering a unique collection.

Shark silk has become a perfect destination for those who want to look their best when dressing sharp. However, as a buyer, you should be aware of digital spam, so you need to verify the details about the portal before investing your money. So, is it worth buying sarees from Shark silk? Let us clarify through Sharksilk com Reviews.

Specifications of Sharksilk.com-

Website url- https://sharksilk.com/

The Domain was created on 29-01-2022

The domain expiration date is 29-01-2023

Email address- sharksilk@gmail.com

Official address- J-15, Bharat Nagar transport near BRTS junction Bhathena surat

Phone number- We didn’t get any valid contact number

Shipping policy- The exact shipping days are not mentioned, but you can track your order.

Free shipping-It offers free home delivery.

Return policy- They accept a return policy only when the item is damaged or delivered incorrectly.

Social media connection- The signs of social media sites are not present on the main portal sheet; we find it through Sharksilk com Reviews .

Refund Policy- The refund policy is applicable only for defective products.

Cancellation Policy- After placing an order, you can cancel it by email within 24- hours.

Payment modes- PayPal, Paytm, Amex, Visa, Rupay etc.

Pros of Sharksilk.com

The shopping portal offers a different and unique collection of silk sarees.

It accepts multiple and valid payment methods.

Cons of verify Sharksilk.com

This website carries a poor trust score.

We didn’t get a valid contact number for this website.

It is too young, so it did not get fame among the online shoppers.

Know more about Sharksilk com Reviews-

The increasing technology is also dangerous, so you should be careful when it’s come to shopping online. It is simple to determine the age of a website domain. Verifying a site’s age gives you confidence that it has been operating for an extended period. Let’s check portal credibility by discussing useful facts.

The website domain created date is 29.01.2022, and the Website’s age is just 41 days.

It carries a 2% bad trust score that creates a horrible trust index.

We cannot get a contact number on the Website’s authorized detail.

After considering Sharksilk com Reviews , we found a reliable physical address on the portal.

The Website possesses 26% duplicate content.

The Website owner’s name is missing on the home page.

The buyers do not find the publicity page of the store on popular social media sites like Facebook, Instagram etc.

According to Alexa, we cannot locate the website ranking and business algorithm on the site.

The store does not contain any unrelated price-offers on its product.

Nowadays, technology is growing day by day. Therefore, a genuine review from the customer is vital to building trust among people.

What do we get from Sharksilk com Reviews ?

We didn’t get any proper customer reviews for this site, and it failed to indicate that they are authentic. As a result, providing clarification on its legitimacy is difficult. Click here to know Everything You Should Know About Credit Card Scam before making any payment.

It is a newly introduced website and was created recently, so it did not get the trust of frequent online shoppers. It also lacks Alexa ranking, and it shows it needs time to get the client’s feedback. Moreover, it is lacking in a few essential information.

The Final Verdict-

In Sharksilk com Reviews, we found the website lacking crucial information, so visit here and get detail on- yellow and pink designer soft silk saree. We also suggest buyers look to Get Your Money Back from PayPal If Scammed and avoid purchasing.

Do you want to shop silk sari from Sharksilk.com? Please share your opinion with us.