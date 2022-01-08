Shiny Slugma Evolution {Jan} Find Its Characteristics!

This article describes a rare Pokémon Go gaming character and its important skills and lethal powers to destroy opponents. Read on Shiny Slugma Evolution.

About Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go is a mobile game based on augmented reality developed by the collaboration among Niantic, The Pokémon Company and Nintendo. Niantic published the game. The chief director of this AR game is Tatsuo Nomura. The artists behind creating various gaming characters are Mieke Hutchins, Dennis Hwang, and Yusuke Kozaki.

The Pokémon Go game is accessible to Android and iOS users. The initial release of the game was on 6th July 2016. In 2016, it was the most profitable and used mobile game. By early 2019, the game achieved a feat of one billion installs worldwide.

Shiny Slugma Evolution

Shiny Slugma is associated with the new event in Pokémon Go, The Mountains of Power.

The users can add shiny Pokémon to their rare collection to gain the upper hand among the competitors.

There are mainly two types of shiny Pokémon available to the gamers, Slugma and its evolved form Magcargo.

Slugma comes under the category of Fire, and it is given a catch rate of 95.

The Level Gain Rate is chosen from Slow, Medium and Fast.

The gender ratios for Slugma are 50% male and 50% female.

How to Find Shiny Slugma?

Shiny Slugma Evolution is found on Field Research and Wild Encounters from the Mountains of Power event that will end in a few weeks.

The Shiny Slugma will be available even after the Mountains of Power event.

The shiny rate of the Shiny Slugma may decrease after the event, but the game developers haven’t disclosed the change of shine to the gaming community.

The chance of finding Shiny Slugma is much higher before the event’s conclusion, as the shine rate will be at its peak during the event. Once the event is finished, finding Shiny Slugma Evolution gets reduced.

Apart from Shiny Slugma, Cave Dwelling spawns tend to revert to their actual locations and normal rates after the Mountains of Power event.

The better option available to the gamers is finding the characters before the event ends to get a high probability of finding these Pokémon characters.

Conclusion

