Simm Associates Scam {Aug} Is This Legit Or Fake? Check!

Did you hear about a debt-collecting corporation trying to force people to pay off some debts? Simm Associates is a United States-based third-party debt collecting company. There have been reports that Simm Associates harasses people to pay off debts by constantly calling them or sending letters. People are calling out for Simm Associates Scam to confirm whether it is true.

About the latest updates on Simm Associates:

Simm Associates have been in the business for more than a decade, but people have called it a scam as the company refuses to share any details regarding the debt. Many people across the country have reported that they have received calls and letters from Simm Associates, who claim to contact you on behalf of the creditor.

No details about the debt or loan are shared with the people; therefore, they refuse to trust this company and say that Simm Associates Scam is true. However, you must know that Simm Associates is a legit company.

About Simm Associates:

Simm Associates is a third-party debt collecting company. It is an organization that specializes in accounts receivable management and customer care. They provide solutions to e-commerce, student lending, credit/retail card, auto finance, retail, telesales, healthcare, debt buying and credit union industries.

It was established in 1991 and is based in Newark, Delaware, United States. They offer early-out collection services, first-party customer service, third-party collection services, probate/deceased services, and sales and support call centres. With over 30 years of experience, Simm Associates has the right processes, people and technology for complaint and successful recovery of their client’s assets. For Simm Associates Scam details, continue reading!

Is Simmassociates.com Legit?

Domain age: this website was registered by the owners on 12 April 1999 and is 23 years, 4 months and 11 days old.

Domain Expiration date: 12 April 2024

Trust score: 86% trust score is given to simmassociates.com.

Trust Rank: not available

Global Alexa rank: #3313678 popularity rank is assigned to this website.

Plagiarized content: we did not find any plagiarized content on this website.

Customer reviews: many negative customer reviews are given to Simm Associates.

About Us page: the company has mentioned its services offered and practices.

Address’s originality: the company address is legit.

Email’s legitimacy: the contact email address is legit.

Owner’s information: not revealed

This was about their official website.

Simm Associates Scam:

Several online users have posted negative customer reviews for Simm Associates. People have been informed that Simm Associates does not disclose anything about the debt they are trying to collect and instead harasses the people to pay off their debts immediately.

Some users have called Simm Associates a scam as they try to steal personal information over call.

However, the company has replied to several comments saying that they have their policies due to which they cannot disclose any information until the person’s identity is confirmed.

Final Words:

Simm Associates Scam may or may not be accurate. However, we do know that Simm Associates is a legitimate company. It has 146 complaints filed against it on BBB profile, and CFPD reports 342 complaints against Simm Associates.

You can visit their official website here and learn more about Simm Associates.

