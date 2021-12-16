Simpleairsoft Com Reviews (Dec) Is This A Legit Website?

Do you have some doubts about this website’s legitimacy? Well, Simpleairsoft com Reviews are here for you; read them and clear all misconceptions.

Airsoft games are the most fun to play with your squad. Feeling like you are in a real game is the best feeling. Isn’t? And it is the most fun business too.

So, buying airsoft equipment has become easy whether you have your outdoor field to play airsoft games or you are in a similar business. There are only websites dealing in these at affordable prices.

And simpleairsoft.com, a United States-based airsoft shop, is one of them. But because people are confused and enquiring about its legitimacy, we bring the Simpleairsoft com Reviews article to you.

What is Simpleairsoft.com?

SImpleairsoft.com is an airsoft shop with an online and in-store. They offer manufactured custom parts, repairs and other upgrading products. There are airsoft guns, BB’s (ball bullets) and gas, tactical gear and apparel and accessories like the optics, scopes, grenades, mines, lights & lasers, grease, or other tools. Customers can also access manuals and magazines.

The website is easy to manage and browse. The product’s description includes all its features and specifications. For answers, to- Is Simpleairsoft com Legit, keep reading.

The products are of high quality and sold at affordable prices. Customers can buy online and pick up the product in-store even though the company offers fast shipping open 7 days a week. They can also buy gift cards to gift their loved ones.

Specifications of Simpleairsoft.com

Wondering what are the policies it follows or how to contact the company? Read the following information:

URL: https://simpleairsoft.com/

Domain age: because its owners registered simpleairsoft.com on 17 June 2013, it now has a domain age of 8 years, 5 months and 28 days.

Category: as mentioned earlier in Simpleairsoft com Reviews , this is an airsoft shop with upgrades, repairs, and custom parts.

Phone number: 786-724-1190

Email address: Sales@simpleairsoft.com

Company address: 7967 W 28 Ave Hialeah, Florida 33016, United States

Working hours:

Monday-Friday: 11:00am – 8:00pm

Saturday: 10:00am – 4:00pm

Sunday: 12:00pm – 4:00pm

Social media icons present: Instagram and Facebook icons are present on the site; however, the Instagram link does not work.

Accepted payment methods: customers can pay online via shop pay, Amazon pay, Google pay, PayPal, and credit cards like American Express, Discover, VISA and more.

Shipping and delivery policy: in Simpleairsoft com Reviews , we inform you that they offer international shipping. Orders ship out the same day or the next business day after the order is confirmed. They use professional shipping services to avoid any mistakes.

Return and exchange policy: exchanges are allowed within 14 days of delivery. The items returned or exchanged must be unused, brand-new, unworn and with all the tags.

Refund policy: You must return the order within 2 business days in brand-new condition for a full refund.

Pros of Simpleairsoft.com

Fast shipping opened 7 days a week.

Gift cards available

Customer-friendly policies

Online order but pick up in-store allowed

Cons of Simpleairsoft.com

Negative reviews are also received

Is Simpleairsoft com Legit?

Domain age: 8 years, 5 months and 28 days; 17/06/2013

Domain Expiry: 17/06/2024

Trust rank: 75.9/100

Trust score: 86/100 score is given to simpleairsoft.com.

Alexa rank: a # 1,722,670 rank is assigned to this site in global traffic and engagement

Plagiarized content: we couldn’t find any copied or plagiarized content on this website.

Customer policies: all the policies are vividly stated on the website.

Customer reviews: mixed reviews are found regarding this website

About Us page: no such page is there on the website

Address’s originality: the company address mentioned on the site is original to our knowledge.

Owner’s information: not mentioned

Simpleairsoft com Reviews

There are mixed reviews and reactions received from customers regarding simpleairsoft.com. On Facebook, there is a 4.3-star rating out of 5 stars.

Many customers appreciated the great customer service offered by the company and the high-quality products they sell. Most customers recommend the company and claim that it satisfies all your needs regarding Airsoft. However, on the other hand, some customers have quoted for this company negatively and said that they offer poor-quality products.

You can check out these reviews yourself on their Facebook page .

The Final Verdict

The Simpleairsoft com Reviews article was about simpleairsoft.com, an online website dealing in Airsoft tactical, apparel, repairs, tools and other equipment.

The website seems legit to our knowledge, but we ask you to go through the customer reviews and then decide to shop from it online or in-store.

Still, have some queries? Reach out in the comments section, and we will clear it.

