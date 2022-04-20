Simplytagz Reviews {April} Is This A Legit Site Or Scam?

This post mentions necessary details on the Simplytagz Reviews. Here you will learn if this website is legit or a scam.

Overview of Simplytagz shop

Simplytagz shop is an e-commerce shop where buyers from any part of the world can fulfill their desires to dress up like an Indian. Indian clothing is admired all over the world. So, if you are keenly interested in wearing Indian sarees and other outfits, please explore this shop and find the best match for you.

This shop has provided varieties of ethnic wear collections. However, the women section of our society must not get attracted by their eye-catching collection. They must consider the legitimacy factors before proceeding with the checkout methods. So, here we have provided some informative and scalable information on its legitimacy. We hope that our readers will go through it and open their eyes.

Features of Simplytagz shop

Buy suits from https://simplytagz.com/.

Email Id: simplytagz@gmail.com

Contact Details: +91 9537528987

Address info: Phase D, Shastri Nagar, Mumbai 400958, Infiniti Mall, Raheja Classic Complex Oshiwara, Andheri West.

We have not found Simplytagz Reviews on their collection and official website. Moreover, none of the online review sites have reviewed their official collection.

Return Policy : Provide a picture of the defective product by email in seven days to return the product.

Shipping Policy : They take a maximum of seven days shipping policy to deliver nationally.

Payment Options: American Express, PayPal, Visa, Discover, MasterCard, JCB.

Positive Highlights

All the contact info like email, phone number, and location details are shown.

They offer free shipping on national orders.

Negative Highlights

The owner’s name is invisible.

The orders might get delayed by 72 hours.

No reviews of the customers have been shown.

Simplytagz could be a scam or a legit website. But, we cannot pass any judgment on its legitimacy without studying it. So here we are sharing some valuable details on its legitimacy. Kindly read all of them.

Domain Life : April 6, 2022, is Simplytagz’s registration date. This clears us that this website was registered fifteen days ago.

Registrar: Simplytagz shop was registered through NameCheap, Inc

Trust Factor: The trust index of Simplytagz shop is one percent. It means that it is not a reliable shop.

Buyer’s Response : This shop does not have any Simplytagz Reviews on its collection. Also, this shop is not reviewed under any online review website.

Social Accounts: This shop is unavailable on any social media platform. This makes it unclear that this shop has no name and fame on social media.

Missing Information : All the necessary details like email, company address, and phone number are visible. But the owner’s name is not provided.

Privacy Policy : They have satisfying policies on the layout. The customers can rely upon their policies for reference.

Data Safety: The website has used HTTPS to ensure its safety. The buyers are conscious of their personal information.

Simplytagz shop has given all the necessary details, including email, phone number, and location. Moreover, the website has some missing factors like the owner’s name is not provided. Also, the reviews are not shown on their official layout and online review sites. This shop is not available on any social media platforms. Thus, making it insufficiently capable of being a legit website. So, you must use it wisely.

Alexa has ranked this website inappropriately. Hence, we could not feel its reliability. You can see details to check measures on credit card scams here. Please go through this link to fetch more details on Salwaar Kameez.

Final Verdict

Summing this post on Simplytagz Reviews, we found that this site has the shortest life span of fifteen days. Moreover, the trust score is unfavorable and abysmal. Hence, we cannot rely upon this website completely. The buyers can go for their alternates available in the online shopping world.

