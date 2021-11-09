Site of 1956 Olympics (Nov) Read Detailed Information!

Read the pointers mentioned below in this article to get detailed information about the Site of the 1956 Olympics, exploring and revealing all the facts.

Olympics 1956 were a great hype and hit back in the 19th century, as people were really curious about the once-in-lifetime event.

People in the United States, Canada, and various other parts of the world are still searching for historical details to know the in-depth details of the same.

1956 Summer Olympics:

The Olympics held back in 1956 were officially regarded as the XVI Olympiad Games, commonly also known as the Melbourne 1956. These were, therefore, the multiple sports events organized in Melbourne, Vitoria, Australia. It was held back between 22nd November to 8th December.

The games that were a part of this event were the first ones to be staged in Oceania and Southern Hemisphere and the first ones to be held in North America and outside Europe.

Site of 1956 Olympics:

As we have already discussed, Melbourne was selected as the hosting city for the Summer Olympics held back in 1956 at 43rd International Olympic Committee Session held back in Rome.

Southern Hemisphere’s season and environment used to be different from the Northern Hemisphere, which is why this event was not held in the usual years’ time.

Therefore, the events were held in the warmer weather of the summer-spring season, which resulted in the change of its name to the Summer Olympics.

With the lead up of these newly held games and hype for Site of 1956 Olympics, boycott series, controversies and political problems were also a part of the same, threatening the overshadow.

Details about the Rewards and Medals:

Throughout the entire game sessions, a total number of 469 medals were awarded to the players. Australia ranked third in the list with a total winning of around 35 medals, the United States in the second position with 74 medals and the Soviet Union with 94 medals being on the top.

During the Summer Olympics or Melbourne games, a total of 14 venues was selected to be the part of Site of 1956 Olympics:

Royal Exhibition Building, MCG, St Kilda Town hall, Royal Australian Air Force, West Melbourne Stadium, Laverton Airbase and many others.

Final Verdict:

After exploring the details for this historic event, we can say that being the first of a kind addition in history, the summer 1956 Olympics were at a hype, and people are now even looking out for its details.

It's been 65 years since Summer Olympics, and further details can be fetched from the mentioned link.

