Skyline Zenith Defy Review (Jan) Is It Legit Or Scam?
If you intend to buy the new luxury watch from the Swiss watchmaker, Zenith, this article about Skyline Zenith Defy Review will be the perfect guide for you.
Are you confused about choosing the right accessory? Then you can opt for a stylish watch. Watch is a kind of accessory that suits both men and women perfectly. It can also be an excellent gifting option. Now, as we all know, several renowned watchmakers have a Worldwide reputation, and Zenith is one of them.
Today we will talk about Skyline Zenith Defy Review that will help you choose the right watch for you and your loved ones.
Introduction to the Product
It is a unanimously accepted fact that the best watches are made in Sweden. The Zenith Defy Skyline watch is one of these luxury Swiss watches. Along with its impressive appearance, it also has several interesting features that are stylish and effective. This watch is made for all genders, and it can complete the look of both men and women.
Zenith was established in 1865 by Georges Favre-Jacot. It is headquartered in Le Locle, Switzerland. As per Skyline Zenith Defy Review, the current CEO of this company is Julien Tornare and this particular product belongs to the Defy collection of the Zenith brand.
Website Specifications
- Collection Name: The product is from the Defy Collection
- Water Resistance: 10 ATM
- Dial Diameter: The size of the dial is 41 mm
- Dial Style: Blue-toned sunray patterned
- Product Model: El Primero
- Strap Type: It has a metal strap
- Product Material: The product is made out of steel
- Strap Colour: Silver
- Inner Dial Colour: Blue
- Dial Case Colour: Silver
- Skyline Zenith Defy Review: We could not find any review for this product
- Clasp Style: The clasp is a folding one made out of stainless steel
- Extended Warranty: An additional 3rd year of warranty comes with this watch
- Frequency: 36000 VpH or 5 Hz
- Power Reserve Capacity: The product holds a capacity of approximately 60 hours
- Retail Price: The watch comes with a price tag of $8400.00
- Additional Support Details: Complimentary first service is available from the brand
- Packaging Style: The packaging of the product is environment-friendly
- Presence on Social Media: The watch is featured on the official social media pages of the brand.
List of Pros as per Skyline Zenith Defy Review
- The watch belongs to a popular brand
- 3 years warranty is available
- Power reserve capacity of 60 hours
- The watch is water-resistant
- The watch can be seen on the social media pages of the brand
- Complementary first service is offered
- Packaging is environment-friendly
List of Cons
- The product is very expensive
- There is no review found for the latest watch
The Legitimacy of the Product
We know that the watch belongs to a reputed brand; thus, it is surely legit. Yet we have brought some details in support of our statement.
- Brand Name: Zenith Watches
- The Brand’s Trust Index: An excellent trust score of 96%
- Skyline Zenith Defy Review: There is no review found
- Domain Age: 25 years
- Company Age: 157 years
- Registration Details: The domain of the brand was registered on 09-10-1997
- Rank on Alexa: 104,206th rank
- Popularity: Extremely popular
- The originality of the Brand: The official site has some duplicate content
- Address Details: The address on the official site is legit
- Contact Information: All the contact details can be found
- Social Media Accounts: The brand has its official pages on all major social platforms
All the details mentioned here are enough to prove that the watch indeed belongs to the brand and it’s a legit one.
Customers’ Skyline Zenith Defy Review
During our research, we were surprised to see that though the watch belongs to such a popular brand, it has not even a single review to show. There is nothing found on the official site regarding the customers’ thoughts about the product. So, to be on the safe side, you can learn How To Analyze The Authenticity Of The Product.
The social media pages of the brand promote the watch, and there are some comments found from a few people, but those can’t be considered as reviews.
Verdict
According to Skyline Zenith Defy Review, it would not be wrong to conclude that the watch would be a great addition to your collection. However, here you can find out more about Zenith before buying. If you already own the watch, please share your opinion about it with us through your valuable comments.