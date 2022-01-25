Skyline Zenith Defy Review (Jan) Is It Legit Or Scam?

If you intend to buy the new luxury watch from the Swiss watchmaker, Zenith, this article about Skyline Zenith Defy Review will be the perfect guide for you.

Are you confused about choosing the right accessory? Then you can opt for a stylish watch. Watch is a kind of accessory that suits both men and women perfectly. It can also be an excellent gifting option. Now, as we all know, several renowned watchmakers have a Worldwide reputation, and Zenith is one of them.

Today we will talk about Skyline Zenith Defy Review that will help you choose the right watch for you and your loved ones.

Introduction to the Product

It is a unanimously accepted fact that the best watches are made in Sweden. The Zenith Defy Skyline watch is one of these luxury Swiss watches. Along with its impressive appearance, it also has several interesting features that are stylish and effective. This watch is made for all genders, and it can complete the look of both men and women.

Zenith was established in 1865 by Georges Favre-Jacot. It is headquartered in Le Locle, Switzerland. As per Skyline Zenith Defy Review, the current CEO of this company is Julien Tornare and this particular product belongs to the Defy collection of the Zenith brand.

Website Specifications

Collection Name: The product is from the Defy Collection

Water Resistance: 10 ATM

Dial Diameter: The size of the dial is 41 mm

Dial Style: Blue-toned sunray patterned

Product Model: El Primero

Strap Type: It has a metal strap

Product Material: The product is made out of steel

Strap Colour: Silver

Inner Dial Colour: Blue

Dial Case Colour: Silver

Skyline Zenith Defy Review : We could not find any review for this product

Clasp Style: The clasp is a folding one made out of stainless steel

Extended Warranty: An additional 3rd year of warranty comes with this watch

Frequency: 36000 VpH or 5 Hz

Power Reserve Capacity: The product holds a capacity of approximately 60 hours

Retail Price: The watch comes with a price tag of $8400.00

Additional Support Details: Complimentary first service is available from the brand

Packaging Style: The packaging of the product is environment-friendly

Presence on Social Media: The watch is featured on the official social media pages of the brand.

List of Pros as per Skyline Zenith Defy Review

The watch belongs to a popular brand

3 years warranty is available

Power reserve capacity of 60 hours

The watch is water-resistant

The watch can be seen on the social media pages of the brand

Complementary first service is offered

Packaging is environment-friendly

List of Cons

The product is very expensive

There is no review found for the latest watch

The Legitimacy of the Product

We know that the watch belongs to a reputed brand; thus, it is surely legit. Yet we have brought some details in support of our statement.

Brand Name: Zenith Watches

The Brand’s Trust Index: An excellent trust score of 96%

Skyline Zenith Defy Review : There is no review found

Domain Age: 25 years

Company Age: 157 years

Registration Details: The domain of the brand was registered on 09-10-1997

Rank on Alexa: 104,206th rank

Popularity: Extremely popular

The originality of the Brand: The official site has some duplicate content

Address Details: The address on the official site is legit

Contact Information: All the contact details can be found

Social Media Accounts: The brand has its official pages on all major social platforms

All the details mentioned here are enough to prove that the watch indeed belongs to the brand and it’s a legit one.

Customers’ Skyline Zenith Defy Review

During our research, we were surprised to see that though the watch belongs to such a popular brand, it has not even a single review to show. There is nothing found on the official site regarding the customers’ thoughts about the product. So, to be on the safe side, you can learn How To Analyze The Authenticity Of The Product.

The social media pages of the brand promote the watch, and there are some comments found from a few people, but those can’t be considered as reviews.

Verdict

According to Skyline Zenith Defy Review, it would not be wrong to conclude that the watch would be a great addition to your collection. However, here you can find out more about Zenith before buying. If you already own the watch, please share your opinion about it with us through your valuable comments.