Soctuary Fun Animal Socks Review: Is It Authentic?

Soctuary Fun Animal Socks Review: If you are sick of wearing the same old, boring socks, it’s time you meet Soctuary. This fun animal socks company redefines your idea of how adult socks should be. They are well-known for their vibrant and highly detailed animal socks designs suited for men and women. However, upon further inspection, there is more to this brand than eye-catching and fun socks.

In this Soctuary review, you will learn about how this company makes an impact and how Soctuary’s support for animals goes beyond using them for unique sock designs.

Soctuary Overview

Soctuary is a socks company known for bringing novelty socks into the market. Launched in April 2022, it was founded on a mission to bring high-quality and comfortable socks that visually stand out. The brand only uses the finest quality materials such as premium cotton which has moisture-wicking and anti-bacterial properties to fight unwanted odor. In addition, each sock comes with extra padding to avoid any rips and tears, especially after multiple wears and washes.

Soctuary socks are also engineered to stay up all day long; no more pulling or tugging at your socks to keep them up. The Y-stitched heel also gives the wearer a comfortable and perfect fit. Soctuary makes it possible to wear a pair of socks that feel as good as they look.

The best part is that Soctuary promises to be different from other sock companies, as they advocate for animals. The company donates 10% of every sale to non-profit organizations that support animal welfare. All donations will go towards conservation initiatives and other measures to protect animals in the wild.

There are also plenty of fun sock designs available, such as:

Tiger Socks

Cat Socks

Panda Socks

Dog Socks

Sea Turtle Socks

Elephant Socks

Your animal socks design will determine which animal initiative will get the 10% donation from the sale. For example, if you purchase cat socks or dog socks, you will donate to charities that support cats and dogs. Below are just a few of the charities that Soctuary supports through its donation initiative:

Foundation African Wildlife

Pandas International

Wildlife Conservation Society

Humane Society International

Sea Turtle Conservancy

The novelty socks from Soctuary are one-size-fits-all. Women’s socks range from 5 to 10 US in size, and men’s socks range from 7 to 13 US. The flexible sizing makes it easy to shop for socks that provide a good fit.

Each pair of men’s and women’s socks cost $14, but you can get cost savings when you purchase them in bundles. A bundle of two costs $26, while a bundle of six costs $72. Some bundles even contain matching socks for him & her (priced at $50 per bundle).

The prints and designs are so adorable (especially if you’re a pet/animal lover) that you would definitely want to collect each design! And if you aren’t a fan of any of the animal socks currently available for purchase, they have many more in the works.

Pros & Cons

In this Soctuary review, we will go over the pros and cons of choosing this brand when looking for fun animal socks.

Pro’s

The socks are made of high-quality, premium cotton materials

The socks are one-size-fits-all

The socks feature vibrant and detailed designs

The socks are incredibly comfortable to wear

The socks are made to last

The socks are reasonably priced with more savings if you buy them in bundles

The socks are sustainably packaged

Every purchase donates 10% of the sale towards supporting animal charities and foundations

There is a low free shipping threshold

Con’s

There is little information about the company online which is common since they are new

The vibrant designs might not appeal to everyone

There are a limited number of designs available

Is Soctuary Legit?

Soctuary launched in April 2022, so it is a new company. Currently, there is not a lot of information about this company online.

The company does have a social media presence on Facebook and Instagram. However, there is a small following on both accounts.

Soctuary’s Return Policy

Soctuary has a 30-day return policy. Customers must return unworn products within 30 days, and the products should be in their original packaging to be qualified for a full refund. The item must be in the same condition upon receipt.

The customer support team is available to respond to return requests and other queries. Send an email to hello@soctuary.com to initiate the return process. If the request is accepted, you will be contacted by the team and given instructions on how and where to send your items.

Soctuary’s Shipping Policy

Soctuary offers free shipping for orders valued at $50 or more. For orders below $50, the shipping fee is $5. All orders are processed from Monday to Friday. Confirmed orders are shipped within 24-48 hours from the time of purchase.

Orders within the US are shipped through USPS and will take approximately 3-5 days to arrive, depending on the location. For orders in Canada, shipping will be via Canada Post and takes 1-5 days to arrive.

In the event that you need to cancel an order or change the shipping information, contact Soctuary immediately as once the order has shipped they can no longer make any changes.

How to Contact Soctuary

The live chat support is available from Monday to Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM EST if you need immediate assistance. The Soctuary team is also available to contact via email at hello@soctuary.com or their contact form.

The Soctuary social media pages (Facebook and Instagram) are also available to contact for any immediate concerns or inquiries.

Conclusion

Soctuary is a fun animal sock brand that gives back. While a new company, they hope to be known for providing a selection of high-quality cotton socks with vibrant and colorful designs. Their socks feature animal-themed designs that bring out your fun and playful side.

Soctuary is a great company to support if you’re an animal lover. You can showcase your love for animals through the unique designs and take concrete steps to help safeguard them in the wild. Each donation from every sale goes toward protecting and preserving the animals, especially the endangered species. You can make an impact by supporting Soctuary and their products.

Hopefully, this Soctuary review has provided the information you need to decide if their animal socks and the cause surrounding them are worth supporting.