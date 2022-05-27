Soul War Shikai {May} Read Exclusive Details Here!

The post talks about Soul War Shikai and elaborates further on the gameplay and techniques.

Are you excited to unlock the Shikai of Soul War list? Well, then you are at the right place. Soul War is one of the top games available on Roblox that has glued the players to the screen.

Whether it is the gameplay or the plot, the game has become viral across the globe, including in the Philippines, Canada, the United States, Brazil and the United Kingdom. Thus, this article will elaborate on What is Soul War Shikai and how to get the Shikai in the game.

Why is the game in the news?

The bleach anime has won many hearts worldwide. The players are introduced to soul reapers, also known as balancers of the globe in the game. The task of soul reapers is to eliminate as many hollows and thereby save the souls.

Hereon, the souls are sent back to the soul society. However, to eliminate the hollows, the reapers require Kido and Shikai. In this article, we will be elaborating on How to Get Shikai in Soul War and other details.

Tricks to Obtain the Soul-War Shikai

Below we have listed detailed information on how can you obtain the Shikai. It includes:

The player must have reached at least a level 10

Besides, you must ensure you have at least 10% or more of your HP

In addition, you can also obtain the Shikai by becoming a Soul Reaper by getting a Rank 5 or higher

Ensure to maintain sword and prevent ow health

In this way, you can obtain the Shikai in the war.

Soul War All Shikai – Get More Details

We bring you a detailed tier list of Soul-War Shikai to begin the game. These are divided into 6 sections which are:

S-Tier – Contains the best Shikai, such as Ice and Blood

A-Tier – Comprises of Strong Shikai, i.e. Disruption

B-Tier – Includes Good Shikai, which are wind, and Black Hole

D-Tier – Average Shikai like Justice

C-Tier – Below Average Shikai like String and Decay

E-Tier – Beast and Nature

In addition, you can go on to destroy hollows and save souls that would grade up your gaming prowess. Thus the Soul War Quincy list for beginners to raise their performance in the game and thereby gain a Shikai.

In addition, the categories of Shikai range from the best to the worst. It also reflects your performance as a gamer. It will be much easier for you to choose which Shikai is the best for you and how to enhance your game.

Final Conclusion

The Roblox game of Soul War has been ranked as a favourite by over 21k users. Besides, it is played by over 1,000 players worldwide. The game released on 17 November 2020 also received a new update on 23 May 2022.

