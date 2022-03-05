Sports Arnold 2022 Festival {March} Find Events And Time

The Sports Arnold 2022 Festival was organized this year in Columbus, Ohio. Read to know more about the event.

Arnold Sports Festival has become a worldwide sensation in body building, being particularly followed in countries such as Brazil, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The Sports Arnold 2022 Festival is considered the second most prestigious bodybuilding competition in the world.

The significance of the competition is such that every single bodybuilding lover is appreciative of the competition in varying degrees. The competition is organized by the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness and is named after great Austrian-American bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger.

History of the Arnold Sports Festival

The competition has been organized by the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness every year since 1989. The event is conducted in February or March every year in Columbus, Ohio. This multi-event sports festival, being organized in 2022 as Sports Arnold 2022 Festival, is organized to get the bodybuilders participate and win certain lucrative prices including a cash prize of $130,000, a Hummer Vehicle, and a prestigious watch.

The competition is organized for two days in late February or early March. Every year, more than 3500 contestants from around the world participate in the event. In 2013, it was announced that the Arnold Sports Festival would officially replace the bodybuilding Ms. International competition. The event since has been the second most popular bodybuilding competition after Mr. Olympia. The latter has more money and prizes than the former and popularity keeps clashing.

The Winner of Sports Arnold 2022 Festival

In 2022, the Arnold Sports Festival was conducted from 3-5 March, 2022. Before this, in 2022, the sports festival was officially called off due to Covid-19. Interestingly, at the moment, there were no reported cases at the time but the organizers, in view of the situation, decided to call the event off. Rich Gasperi was the first champion of the event in the year 1989. In 1999, Nasser El Sonbaty was the first non-American who won the tournament. Nicholas Walker is the current champion from the 2021 season.

This year, on March 3, in Sports Arnold 2022 Festival, events such as IFBB Pro League Meet and Greet, Weightlifting, Prejudging for Fitness, and Figure, Bikini, Wellness and Men’s Physique competitions were conducted. This was followed on the next day with XPC Powerlifting, US Powerlifting, and Pole Fitness.

On the second-last day, Arnold Amateur, PCS Pole Open, Arnold Expo, Medieval Fighting, Wellness International Finals, Bikini International Finals, were conducted.

On 6th March, Arnold Showcase, Arnold Expo, and 5K Pump & Run were organized. Most of the finals were conducted on 5th March itself.

Conclusion

This year, bodybuilders such as Regan Grimes, Brett Wilkin, Brandon Curry, Maxx Charles of the US participated in the Sports Arnold 2022 Festival. The event had a lot of cheerleaders and the performances were appreciated heavily. In the Arnold Classic, nine strong bodybuilders participated. To know more, see ‘I just feed off the energy’: Arnold Sports Festival back at full strength 10 hours ago.

Is this post informative? Please comment down.

Also Read : – Ballysports com Activate (Oct) Get Reliable Details!