Starting a Rental Property Business: As reliable as the real estate industry is, it’s not devoid of its own tragic loss stories. New investors are more likely to bite off more than they can chew and get burned in the process. However, that’s often because they fail to evaluate their options and market information properly. Analyzing the right data when starting a rental property business can save you a lot of hassle down the road.

If you’re looking to avoid selling your house because your business flopped, read until the end to discover what you should be evaluating.

Location

When it comes to real estate, location is king. No rental property analysis is complete without a hard look at where you want your property to be. After all, it determines many factors that influence the success or failure of your business. For instance, your location will determine the kind of people you attract. If you invest in units near a college, you’d most likely attract students or faculty members. That, in turn, might influence what type of flooring would be best, if it would be better to furnish the apartment, and how many months of vacancy you would have to consider. When choosing the right investment, you need to pay attention to where you invest if you’d like to increase your chances of a higher return.

Property Type

After considering your location, the next thing you’ll want to mull over is what you place on it. In other words, you have to think carefully about what property type to invest in. As you may already know, there are several kinds on the market. They range from detached single-family units to urban condos; and quaint townhouses to elegant luxury homes. It’s essential to consider what you buy and where, as that would also influence other factors that impact your business’ success. For example, luxury homes in lower-class areas might not get as much traction as those in high-brow locations. Even if the rent is cheaper because taxes are lower, it might still be expensive and ill-suited to prospective tenants in the area. Thus, you might experience higher turnover rates and prolonged vacancies. It might help get a professional in your local market who can help you analyze the performance of various rental types in different neighborhoods. That would give you a leg up before you commit.

Rental Strategy

Besides your location and property type, you need to map out your rental strategy. No two portfolios are exactly alike. Thus, it would help if you had a tailor-suited plan that maximizes your resources. The way you would market a luxury condo in Manhattan is significantly different from filling a private hall in Corvallis. You might consider putting ads in business magazines and billboards for the former. On the other hand, going all out might be a waste when you’re trying to attract students. Thus, your focus should center on social media and campus notice boards for the latter.

Besides, your preference for long-term or short-term tenancies could also affect your strategy. If you want to run an Airbnb, you would have to update your listing more frequently than someone looking to fill an SFU for a couple of years.

Target Tenants

There’s no profit without rent and no rent without tenants. Thus, you have to keep your tenants at the forefront of everything during your analysis. They’re your customers, and the success of your business depends on their satisfaction. In other words, you need to create an ideal persona for who you want to attract. Of course, that doesn’t mean you should turn away anyone who matches that image, but it would help you draw more people.

For instance, if you own a vacation rental, then there are certain things you should have. Since these travelers would most likely pack light, they would appreciate amenities like a fully furnished kitchen, fast WiFi, streaming services, and even tours (you could partner with a local business). However, if you’re investing in a townhouse in a family-friendly neighborhood, furnishing and tours might not be as appealing. After all, most people looking to live there would be families with their furniture.

Cap Rate

Finally, don’t forget to calculate and analyze your cap rate. The capitalization rate is a metric that weighs your future net income against the current market value. In other words, it indicates whether your investment will be more or less profitable than others in the same area. Finding out your cap rate is essential because it can help you with further evaluation.

It requires you to estimate your net operating income and investigate the latest market value. These are valuable metrics that can help you in a comparative market analysis. Furthermore, with your cap rate, you can estimate the performance of an investment over time and its potential selling price.

Conclusion

There are several factors and metrics you can use to evaluate a rental property business, but these are the most reliable for newbies. As you can see, they all tie in to one another, which shows you how integral they all are to your success. Understandably, analyzing the right data when starting a rental property business can be overwhelming. Given all the things you have to evaluate, it might be best to rely on the aid of a professional property manager who can make the process a lot more seamless.