Stay Comfy-UK Reviews {Dec} Is This Authentic Or A Scam?

In this article, we are discussing an e-store selling fur blankets.

As the winter season has arrived, are you searching the internet to buy fur blankets?

Before making an online purchase in the United Kingdom, do you wish to know about the authenticity of the e-store?

Brief:

StayComfyUK.com is an e-store selling fur blankets. StayComfy™ had designed the fur blankets to keep you warm during cold weather. StayComfy provides fur blankets in different colours to match the design of room interiors. StayComfy fur blankets consist of material that channels water to them so that the blanket does not get soggy.

StayComfyUK.com focuses on quality of production, Logistics and best in the class customer support to deliver appreciable products and services.

Features:

Buy fur blankets at: https://www.StayComfyUK.com.

Social media Links: Linking to Whatsapp is provided. Links to other social media platforms are not present. Is Stay Comfy-UK Legit ?

Price: €39.99

Physical Address: not provided.

Terms and Conditions: mentioned, but the terms and conditions are plagiarized.

Customer Reviews and blogs: Blogs are not featured. But, Customer reviews are present.

Privacy policy: mentioned, but the privacy policy content is plagiarized.

Phone number: not provided.

Store locator: StayComfyUK does not have any physical stores.

Delivery: The fur blankets are delivered within 6 to 12 days.

Shipping: The order processing time is not provided. StayComfyUK.com ships fur blankets to more than 200 countries.

Tracking: Once the order is shipped, an email with the tracking number is sent.

Stay Comfy-UK Reviews on Return Policy: The customer needs to email support@staycomfy.com to obtain return instructions. The fur blankets must be returned within 14 days.

Refunds: The fur blankets must be in their original condition to qualify for returns. However, the timeline for the refund was not provided.

Email address: infostaycomfy@gmail.com.

Mode of Payment: In Euros through PayPal, Visa, Master Card, Apple Pay and Amex.

Newsletters: does not support signing up for newsletters.

Pros:

StayComfy is giving a 50% discount till stock lasts,

StayComfy fur blankets are class one certified by OEKO-TEX®.

It is environment friendly and suitable for small kids,

Stay Comfy-UK Reviews shows that fur blankets are available in 14 different colours and 4 different sizes.

StayComfy is providing free shipment.

Cons:

Only one variety of fur blanket is featured on the website,

Only the dimensions and colour of the fur blanket is provided. A detailed specification is not given.

Is StayComfyUK.com Legitimate?

StayComfyUK.com Creation : 28th November 2021 at 11:20:45 PM.

StayComfyUK.com Expiry: 28th November 2022 at 11:20:45 PM.

StayComfyUK.com Age: the website is 1 month and 1 day old.

Trust Index : StayComfyUK.com scores a 2% trust score that is considered terrible.

Alexa ranking decides Is Stay Comfy-UK Legi : StayComfyUK.com was ranked Zero on Alexa.

Place of origin: The Country of Origin for StayComfyUK.com is unknown.

Status of Blacklisting: StayComfyUK.com is currently not blacklisted.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: StayComfyUK.com got 4/100 as a suspicion score.

Phishing Score: StayComfyUK.com reached a 6/100 score.

Threat Profile: StayComfyUK.com got a terrible 18/100.

Spam Score: StayComfyUK.com gets a 0/100, which is a positive sign.

Malware Score: StayComfyUK.com scored a terrible 18/100

Connection Security: StayComfyUK.com uses the secure HTTPS protocol to send and receive the data.

Contact person: StayComfyUK.com did not mention a specific contact person.

Stay Comfy-UK Reviews on Social relations: StayComfyUK.com is reachable on Whatsapp.

Owner’s details and contact: not provided.

Customers Reviews:

Two videos reviews on YouTube show that StayComfyUK.com could not be a potentially legitimate website. A video on a reviewing website corresponding to a YouTube video also shows that StayComfyUK.com could be a Scam.

All product reviews present on StayComfyUK.com are positive and rated at 5 stars. Hence, such reviews are unrealistic and unreliable.

No customer feedback, ratings or reviews were found on the internet and social media sites. As StayComfyUK.com processes PayPal payments, please read the information on PayPal Scams.

Conclusion:

Based on Stay Comfy-UK Reviews, it is concluded that StayComfyUK.com is not a legitimate website. No customer acknowledgement was found on the internet regarding the delivery of blankets. StayComfyUK.com has a short lifespan. StayComfyUK.com has a terrible Alexa Ranking and trust index. Considerable threat profile, which makes it unsecured.

As StayComfyUK.com takes credit card payments, please go through the Information on Credit Card Scams.

Were reviews on StayComfyUK.com informative? Please share your opinion about Is StayComfyUK.com Legitimate below.