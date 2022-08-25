The Do’s and Don’ts of Summer E-biking: Biking is the best way to be active during the summer while taking in nature. A fully charged battery will let you

While some people may want to stay indoors and relax due to the scorching heat, the summertime has plenty of activities to get you outdoors. Riding a bike is not just a sport but a means of self-expression, and with the electric bike now invading the cycling space, we have an improved sport within reach.

During the summer, you might experience heat exhaustion and sweat as you cycle. Despite this, the best time to bike during the summer is in the early morning hours when the temperatures are more relaxed or at sunset. If you want to get the most out of your riding this summer, you must take the necessary precautions to ensure your safety and the longevity of your electric bike. The sun can cause damage to your body as well as your electric bike. There are several things you should do and avoid to have a memorable biking summer experience.

Benefits of an E-bike

Choose the Commuter Electric Bike KBO Breeze for the best summer experience. It has a sustained 500W hub motor to get you breezing freely through the city blocks and hills. Although the ebike seems to be the newest member of the cycling family, it is the top choice of most outdoorsy people for the following reasons:

E-bikes make peddling easier: E-bikes have a battery-powered “assist” that comes for pedaling and a throttle. When you engage the pedals on a pedal-assist ebike, a small motor engages and provides a boost, allowing you to zip up hills over rough terrain without gassing up.

Faster rides: With your e-bike, you can keep riding while resting your tired legs. You can also go more quickly, which makes biking for longer trips more appealing.

A form of exercise:Technically, the design of the ebike is to paddle itself and get you to your destination. It also involves lots of helpful movements. Therefore, amidst other health benefits of being outdoors, you also exercise while riding the electric bicycle and having fun. The electric motor eliminates extra exertion and gives you a great workout. Keeping fit is another reason why e-biking is so great in the summer.

Tips on riding an E-bike in summer

If you want to make the most out of your summer biking, you should consider the following tips:

Wear comfortable clothes

To experience the warmth of summer while biking, you must wear light clothes. Your outfit should be breathable and made of soft fabrics, such as a jersey and shorts, which help draw heat away from your body. Learn how to dress for summer cycling – Your overall clothing should aid quick evaporation of sweat as you cycle, irrespective of your travel distance. Also, remember to wear your cycling safety kits, such as a fitted helmet, padded gloves, knee pads, and a pair of sunglasses on hand for when you can’t see clearly in bright sunlight.

Stay hydrated

Dehydration is one of the major problems during the summer. Drinking plenty of water before, during, and after cycling would be best to prevent dehydration. Ensure you have a bottle of water in case there is no water available along your route. Drinking enough water allows you to perform better and circulates blood more efficiently throughout your whole body. You could also include drinks with electrolytes to stay energized.

Choose a Shady path

Find some excellent cycling routes in summer and take shaded paths to avoid riding in the sun for an extended period. With this, you would have a more comfortable and soothing ride. By biking in the mornings, you would outsmart nature. An excellent way to beat the heat is to avoid biking between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. during the hottest part of the day. Therefore, if you depart early in the morning, you won’t have to worry about the sun’s scorching rays.

Wear sunscreen

While cycling, the summer heat can be harsh on your skin. To prevent much exposure to the sun, apply some sunscreen. If you plan on riding in the summer, sunscreen is a must-have. Excessive sun exposure can cause skin cancer and varying degrees of sunburn. Sunburn may appear within a few hours of riding, making you itchy, hot, and uncomfortable. You can also apply sunscreen liberally to exposed areas of your skin, such as the back of the neck, arms, and ears. If you intend to ride a long distance, remember to reapply within 2 hours. Also, wear sun sunglasses to protect yourself from the sun’s rays.

Keep your E-bike out of direct sunlight.

Keeping your electronic bike directly away from sunlight may not always be feasible. It would be beneficial if you adopted additional safety measures when using an e-bike in the summer. Ensure you disconnect your battery after usage. It would help if you stored your ebike indoors or in cool environments after use with the battery out of direct sunlight and in a well-ventilated room. By doing this, you can extend the battery’s life. Hot temperatures can quickly wear out the components that make up the battery, causing a permanent loss of battery capacity.

Take break

During summer, the weather is usually at its hottest, and you may not be able to pedal at full speed. You can pace yourself by taking little breaks and drinking some water. You can start by taking shorter rides to get used to riding for long hours in sunny weather.

Do a thorough check

Before you head out, it is essential to run a thorough check on your e-bike to ensure it is safe to ride. You look at the brakes, chain, brake cables, and tire. If you don’t know how to perform such checkups, you can employ the services of professionals or research online.