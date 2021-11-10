Survivor Series 2021 Wiki {Nov 2021} Know The Details!

Survivor Series 2021 Wiki post shares details about the upcoming professional wrestling fight on 21st November by world wrestling entertainment.

The fans of professional wrestling in India, the United Kingdom, and the United States will have a great time as the date for the survivor series is getting closer. It is an annual event of WWE held in November, and everything related to the match is ready for this year.

The chain of events throughout the year has resulted in the top team and individual selected for the fight in the survivor series. To know everything about this event, keep reading Survivor Series 2021 Wiki till the end.

About Survivor Series:

The integration of media and sports resulted in world wrestling entertainment which further paved the way for professional wrestling. Survivor Series is one of the top five events of WWE and was started in 1987 by Vince McMahon.

The other famous series by this network are SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, and WrestleMania. The success of the pay per view market led to the introduction of this series, and its first event tried to cash in on the rivalry between Andre and Hulk Hogan.

This series was held on Thanksgiving Day every year and followed this tradition for a long time.

Survivor Series 2021 Wiki:

This year the survivor series will be held on 21st November at Barclay’s ground in New York. It is the second most popular series of WWE behind WrestleMania, and its fans are eagerly waiting for the event.

The match scheduled for 21st November are listed below:

WWE Champion Big E vs. WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns

RAW Women’s Team’s Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Team Charlotte Flair

Men’s survival series Elimination match Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown

Women’s survival series Elimination match Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown

So Team Raw and SmackDown will fight in the elimination round.

Survivor Series 2021 Wiki members for each Team:

Fans of each team will want their team to win the series, but it will depend on team members and how they perform during the event.

The men’s Raw team has Seth Rollins and Finn Balor as the first and second group members, while Kevin Rey Mysterio, Dominik, and Kevin Owens are named the other three members of Raw. It is a five to five elimination round for each team.

The men’s SmackDown has Drew and much experienced Hardy as the first two members for the 21 st November Fight, and the other three members of the team are Baron Corbin, Xavier Woods, and Sami Zayn.

Survivor Series 2021 Wiki post feels it’s hard to predict the fight’s result as both teams look balanced. The women’s team will also consist of five- members on each side in the elimination round of the survivor series.

Final verdict:

The last year’s champion Raw will be fighting to save their Title, while SmackDown will challenge their champion status. Singles fight between Ronal Reigns, and Big E will also have their fans supporting their fighter.

The women’s single between Flair and Lynch will be interesting as both have played for the same team and as an opponent.

Fans of Survivor Series 2021 Wiki can share their thoughts in the comment section below.

