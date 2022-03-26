Swatch Omega Watches Price (March 2022) A Budget Version

The following article gives you details about the Swatch Omega Watches Price and where to buy it.

Are you a watch lover? Do you search for new watches in the market? Do you know about Swiss watches, especially the ones made by Swatch-Omega? If your answer is NO, then do give a read to the following to get the answer.

We all know how popular Swiss watches are Worldwide. These watches are the most searchable watches on the internet. This is why watch lovers are searching for Swatch Omega Watches Price after the announcement by the company. If you are also one of them, follow the details below.

Latest News About Swatch Omega Watches

The Omega and Swatch collaboration has announced a budget version of MoonSwatch. This MoonSwatch is an Omega speedster moonwatch that has been swatchified. The collaboration launched the watch after advertising for the past few weeks in The New York Times.

The design entailed is an iconic one, the one worn by Apollo mission crew members. The price of these watches are generally thousands of dollar, but the current watch is priced less than $300.

Swatch Omega Watches Price And Other Details

Price: $260

Limited Edition: No

Availability: March 26, 2022, in select Swatch locations

Functions: seconds, minutes, hours, chronograph

Caliber: The chronograph movement of Quartz

Model: MoonSwatch

Brand: Omega x Swatch

Thickness: 13.25mm

Diameter: 42mm

Dial Color: Various colors

Case Material: BioCeramic

Water Resistance: 30m

Lume: Yes

Strap/Bracelet: Velcro strap

Elaborating More on Features

These watches are available in 11 1 PIECES BIOCERAMIC MOONSWATCH COLLECTION. These 11 pieces refer to different colors based on different planets of the solar system.

The models like the mission to sun has a bright gold palette, whereas the mission to Neptune is blue in color. The BIOCERAMIC mix two-thirds ceramic with one-third material derived from castor oil.

Based on Swatch Omega Watches Price details, you may be tempted to know the details about where you can buy the watch. To know, follow the details given below.

Where to Buy the Watch?

As per the official website of the company, the watch is currently limited in numbers, and they have put a purchase limit of one watch per person. The watches are currently available in limited watch stores. For more details, you can refer official website for purchasing the watch.

About Company

OMEGA is a brand of watch that offers precision, innovation, and excellence. It was founded in 1848. It is such an old and renowned company that watch collectors’ wit for its products, and this may be the reason you are tempted to know Swatch Omega Watches Price details.

The company’s success can be gauged from the fact that since 1965, the crew members in each of NASA’s mission has worn OMEGA SpeedMaster, which magnifies the brand. The watch company has also served as the official timekeeper of Olympics games since 1932. The watch company has also partnered with the spy James Bond since 1995.

The Bottom Line

The MoonSwatch launched by the company has taken the internet by storm. It is very cheap when compared to the Speedmaster watch of the company. Considering Swatch Omega Watches Price, it is a must-have watch for watch collectors.

For more details about purchasing, refer to the official website.

