You have just popped the question, they said yes and now it’s time to think about the most important event; the stag do! Traditionally it’s the Best Man’s duty to arrange final ‘lads’ night out before you tie the knot. However, if you’re looking to avoid being tied to a lamp post, it may be prudent to have a few ideas and suggestions up your sleeve!

As well as the inflatable boobs and dirty pints, the main purpose of a stag weekend is to have some fun with your mates; and what better place to spend some quality time than the buzzing city of Bath. With a wide array of activities, bars, restaurants and clubs within easy walking distance, it’s the perfect location for a fun-packed weekend. Here are some unique activities guaranteed to keep your stags entertained.

Pub Treasure Hunt

It’s a classic conundrum; you don’t want to be stuck in one venue but, you also don’t want to aimlessly trail around Bath looking for the next great pub. Treasure Hunt Bath solves that problem for you. An activity that takes you on an adventure through the city, admiring Bath’s greatest attractions with some historic pub stops on route. Your stag party will each receive a map sent to their phone, so there will be no more ‘where are you’ texts along the way.

Electric Shock Football

Looking for a buzzing way to kick off the celebrations? Electric shock football combines the nation’s favourite sport with a twist, guaranteed to bring out your stags’ competitive spirit. After kick off commences, it won’t be long before the sporadic shocks start and your team mates start dropping like flies! The aim of the game; stay on your feet and keep playing the beautiful game until the final whistle blows. Your host will take plenty of photos, which can be shared online – or used for bragging rights.

Archery tag

Prepare for battle in a game of Archery Combat! Located just one mile from the centre of Bath, you and your band of merry men will be transported back to a mediaeval tournament, with real bows and arrows (but don’t worry, they use foam-tipped arrows!). With a selection of games to choose from, there is one common aim; avoid enemy fire and take down your opposing team.

Brew House Tour

Get your beer enthusiasts excited with a chance to discover what happens behind the scenes at Bath Brew House. Take a tour through the brewery and learn exactly how the perfect beer is made. Your tour will end with a flight of the brewery’s finest ales, and at the bargain price of £10.00 per person it’s a safe bet for all budgets.

West Country Games

You have never seen anything quite like this. West Country Games offers nine wild and wacky games for the ultimate Bath stag weekend. We are talking Welly Wagging, Drunk Pub Skittles, (or at least you’ll feel it after being spun around a pole before you start) and Vicky Pollard Handbags. Love them or hate them, Wurzel Knock Out will give you a chance to test your aim as you fire cider apples to take down the band. The finale is for your stag only; the most wet and wild game of all, Farmer Shower. Think mastermind but with the groom tentatively waiting under a pale of water hoping to get the questions (chosen by your stags) right.

Welsh Games

If you’re coming from Wales, why not start your stag weekend before you cross the bridge? Set in the Welsh Countryside just outside of Cardiff, Welsh Games is a rip-roaring experience that will have all your stags in stitches. From the geniuses who created West Country Games, Welsh Games are a whacky tribute to everything quintessentially Welsh! Nine competitive challenges such as Rugby Run, Welsh Celebrity Knock Out and Across the Taff will bring your bestie’s together for a Cardiff stag weekend that they will never forget.