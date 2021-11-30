The foldie Reviews {Nov 2021} Is It Legit & Authentic?

This bit stretches; a fact of The foldie Reviews with a wide-ranging survey to recognize its legitimacy.

Whenever we are out of home, what do we have in our hands? Did you guess it right? It is a bag.

We usually need a bag to carry something or the other. It is helpful while you go to school, gym and of course while traveling.

This article introduces you to a site that provides a bag with compact, lightweight, and expandable features. The site name is the foldie com. This portal is famous in the United States.

So, let us continue reading about The foldie Reviews.

What is the foldie com?

The Foldie is the e-commerce portal that trades on unique bags. All the types of bags from school to travel are available on this site.

This site ensures to act as a companion to their customers wherever they go. They provide a bag for going to travel, work, school, etc. They sell unique multipurpose bags with expandable features that are usually very helpful while you carry baby stuff. All the bags on this site are compact, secure, easy to carry, lightweight, and expandable.

Specification:

Let us grasp some more knowledge to understand Is The foldie Legit?

Website Type: It is an e-commerce site that supports various offers on their bag. They have the original foldable travel bag.

E.mail: support@the-foldie.com

Website- https://www.the-foldie.com/

Contact address: It is not available on the site.

Contact number: It is not available

Cost of Products: Dollars (USD)

Sort and filter – It is not available.

Options for payment: Amex, Visa, G pay, Paypal, Apple pay, Maestro, Master card.

Shipping Policies: Products had shipped within 7 to 15 working days worldwide except Indonesia, Iran, Syria, Philippines, Cuba, and Sudan.

Return Policies: Return it within 30days after receipt.

Presence in social media – Connected with Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, Pin-interest, Twitter.

However, The foldie Reviews, let us estimate its legitimacy through some pros and cons in the below section.

Pros

Free shipping to all the countries.

HTTPS is detected. However, it does not mean the site is valid.

Monday 50% sale and Black Friday sale is the much-awaited day to purchase.

Terms and conditions and explained precisely.

The customer reviews are available.

Cons

The domain name created is less than six months old; it expires within one year

Contact addresses or numbers are missing.

There is only one product on their site.

Trust score is low to doubt on this site.

Let us dig more to ensure its legitimacy.

Is The foldie Legit

After referring to the above pros and cons, we identified that you are confused about its legitimacy. Let us solve your doubts with some more explanation.

Website Age: This is the current site (domain developed on 4th October 2021). It is just two months old.

Trust Score of Website: The trust score of this site is 2 % which hints that it belongs to the bad trust Score category.

The customer reviews – There are around 154 reviews on the site. Mostly, all the reviews are from happy customers. Also, all the reviews rated this product with a five-star rating which is suspicious. Therefore, The foldie Reviews is doubtful .

Availability of Social media links : It is open on Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram,

Email ID correctness : The email ID provided is not responsive.

Content Originality: Reviews of the product are suspected copied from other sites.

Information of owner: It is unrevealed yet.

Contact address Legitimacy: Contacts are invisible on the site. Though, customers are requested to add their concerns through the feedback form available.

The Return and exchange policies : the return of the product is acceptable within 30 days after receiving.

Refund policy : Refunds provided after inspecting and receiving the product.

The foldie Reviews

The site provides only one product that is it claims to be the customer’s companion. There are around 154 customer reviews for this product on the site. However, all the reviews are so positive, and also, all the customers are rating this product with five stars. It is very suspicious to trust this site. Some trusted sites do not mention any articles or reviews to ensure its genuineness. Likewise, read PayPal scam Get Your Money Back From PayPal if Scammed.

Conclusion

This article enlightens some honest facts about the foldie com. We recommend you avoid purchasing this product after going through The foldie Reviews. Since our research believe that this site is a scam. We appreciate you adding your valuable thoughts in the comment section below.

Correspondingly, we encourage you to explore more on Everything You Should Know About Credit Card Scam.

Click here for best-back travel bags.