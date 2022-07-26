The Lasting Positive Effects of Rhinoplasty: A rhinoplasty (or a nose job) is a surgical procedure that permanently changes the shape and appearance of your nose. This is done by altering the bone, cartilage, skin, or, in some cases, all three.

People will elect to have this done either for aesthetic reasons or for a medical issue that prevents them from breathing easily.

While being a relatively common form of plastic surgery, a rhinoplasty is unique in that while the changes can be seen within weeks, it can take up to a full year for all the swelling to fully subside. However, the results will last for a lifetime.

What are the long-term effects of rhinoplasty?

There are many benefits of rhinoplasty, aside from the cosmetic changes that boost your self-confidence and give you a younger appearance. There are some significant medical advantages.

By changing the structure of the nose, any abnormal growth and scar tissue arising from a previous break or preexisting issue can be removed. This opens up the airways, thus allowing you to breathe more naturally.

With the ease of breathing restored or improved, medical conditions such as sleep apnea can be fixed or reduced in severity.

What are the side effects of rhinoplasty?

This is proven to be a very safe procedure carried out by experienced surgeons. There is a low complication rate for this type of surgery. Still, any concerns should always be addressed prior to undertaking the operation.

Rhinoplasty surgery is invasive, and so is conducted under general anesthesia. This means that you are asleep during the procedure. There is a risk with this type of anesthesia, so we recommend and encourage you to divulge all medical issues beforehand so that the anesthesiologist can prepare correctly.

There is also a risk of bleeding during and after the surgery. There will be internal bandages placed that will remain inside your nose for approximately three weeks.

One side effect is the possibility of scarring. This is where the skin is repairing itself along the incisions. While every effort is undertaken to reduce this issue, there may still be faint scar lines.

During your recovery, your breathing may be affected slightly due to the bandaging and splints used to ensure your nose heals correctly. While this may seem disheartening if the surgery is to correct a breathing issue, it will only be temporary.

Some people may experience numbness in their nose. However, this usually lasts for a few months afterwards and is not permanent.

In some cases, there can be a change of colour to the skin, but this is typically seen after long-term exposure to the sun during the healing process. We recommend sunscreen with an SPF factor of 30 or more if you need to be outside.

Why do some rhinoplasty results develop more quickly?

On average, it will take our patients three months to see the full results. However, there are some things to consider in the healing process, including the following:

Open vs. closed rhinoplasty. Open surgeries require incisions made at the base of the nose, while closed surgery involves incisions made inside the nostril. With open surgery being more invasive, closed surgery has a faster recovery time.

Nasal tip thickness. The skin at the very tip of your nose will have a direct impact on how fast your recovery is. The thicker the skin, the longer it will take to heal.

Surgical technique. Recovery time will also depend on what is required to correct or improve your nose. More invasive surgeries that require restructuring of the bone will take longer to heal than those that simply shave the cartilage or bone.

Primary vs. revision rhinoplasty. Surgery being done for the first time will have a faster recovery period compared to that of a surgery being repeated. This is due to there being less cartilage for the repair or even the build-up of scar tissue.

The Right Nose for You

Always follow the post-op instructions that your team will give to you. If you have any questions, it’s best to address them prior to the surgery.

To help your body heal, make sure you have a good, balanced diet and drink plenty of water. Good nutrition and hydration are key.

Stop any strenuous physical activity for up to four weeks post-surgery. Speak to a personal trainer about some post-surgical workouts.

Avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, unless you are wearing sunscreen with an SPF factor of 30 or more. Even then, avoid being outside for too long.

Do not blow your nose. The pressure involved in blowing your nose can cause the stitches to burst and the surgical site to develop complications. Your team can give you alternative suggestions.

Rhinoplasty is a simple procedure that can change your life. It has benefits to both your physical and mental health, from the confidence boost you need to help you breathe better.