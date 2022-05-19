Theplotagainsttheking com {May} Check Details Here!

The post talks about Theplotagainsttheking com and elaborates on how you can purchase the book.

Are you wondering what is the new book The Plot Against The King based on? The book is published by the former aide of the House Intelligence Committee. As per sources, he was designated as the Deputy CIA director by Donald Trump, the former president of the United States.

As per sources, Kash Patel launched his first book on 16 May 2022 on Monday. In this article, we will be elaborating further about Theplotagainsttheking com and more details about it.

What is the book about?

The book The Plot Against the King is published by Kash Patel, a former aide of the Republican party in the United States. The book is a children’s novel that includes characters like King Donald and its enemy named Hillary Queenton.

It is published by the Brave Books company, which perpetuates the false claims sparked by the Steeler dossier for the investigation of Russian Collusion. The book is available on Theplotagainsttheking com, which redirects to another page at shopify.com, from where users can purchase it. In the coming parts, we will be elaborating further on the book and information about the plot in detail.

More Details about the Book

The book is written as a children’s novel, which is 35 pages

It includes an epilogue that elaborates on Donald Trump’s false claims related to the FBI inquiry

As per sources, Patel depicts the former president as a wizard and designated as the king

Besides, he goes on to elaborate on the accusations laid over him.

Theplotagainsttheking com – What is it about?

The book is based on a children’s novel. In this book, Patel plays the role of a wizard who claims the accusations laid on King Donald to be false. The book retells Hillary and Donal Trump’s face-off and the charges laid on the latter.

The book is available online on the original website, from where users can purchase their copies. While the original cost of the book is $19.99, it is sold at $59.99 if users want a signed copy from the author of the book Kash Patel from Theplotagainsttheking com that redirects to the purchase link.

Besides, based on the images in the book, the pictures are colourful and very illustrative. Moreover, users can purchase it directly from the site, including the original book, and buy a signed copy by the author, which costs over $50. The book was launched and available for the audience to purchase and read from 16 May 2022.

Final Conclusion

It has to be noted that all the information in the article is taken from sources. We hold no claim to any details.

The book is available on the website that redirects to Shopify. Besides, it also has pages on social media where you can get further details. Do you want to know more about Theplotagainsttheking com? Then visit.

Have you read the book? Please share your review and feedback about the book in the comments section below.

Also Read : – Bsxinsight com {May} Read Necessary Information Here!