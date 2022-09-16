Things You Should Be Aware Of About Product Liability Cases Every manufacturer should have the sense of responsibility to bring out products that are safe to use for its customers.

However, the simple truth is that defective products still enter the market, and because they are not safe to use, they can cause serious damage to customers. In case you have been injured due to using a defective product, then you may be eligible for compensation. This is when you need a commercial product liability expert lawyer like Matthew J. Tharney.

When there is a defective product case, it comes under the purview of product liability law. A lawyer who is experienced in handling such cases will have a good knowledge of the same as well as expertise in making a solid case. This law holds negligent manufacturers liable to pay for damages incurred after using their products.

Kind of Damages

There are several things the negligent manufacturer can be made liable to pay for damages for. Here are the points which you may be able to recover damages for:

Pain and suffering

Any medical bills (current and future) that you have to pay because of the injury due to the defective product

Any ongoing rehabilitation or therapy cost

Lost earning capacity because you may not be able to work after the injury you got

Missed days of work lead to loss of wages because you are unable to work while you recover

Compensation Expected

The best person to tell you about how much compensation you can expect for your product liability case is your lawyer. He knows exactly what kind of damages negligent manufacturers are liable to pay for cases similar to yours.

The fact of the matter is that defective products may not sound serious but those who have been affected by them know that they can be. From brain damage to burning injury, back or spinal cord injury to amputations or even broken bones, anything can happen because the product is defective or should not be used in a particular way the manufacturer failed to mention.

Types of Product Defects

Design Defect : This is a defect in the design of the product itself which caused the victim to be injured. When there is a design defect, all the products which were manufactured with the same defect will affect the customers in the same way.

Manufacturing Defect : This is a type of defect that happens when the product is being made. Such a defect will usually be there on the [articular lots of the product that were manufactured at the same time.

Marketing Defect : This is basically misinformation or failure to give the required information or inadequate instructions.

Whether or not you have a valid product liability claim is decided after studying many factors of your particular case. So if you believe that there is a claim and want to take it further, get the services of an expert lawyer for the same. He will be able to help you find the direction of your case and do everything required to be successful.