Thriftbooks Reviews (Dec 2021) Is The Website Legit?

Introduction of Thriftbooks:

When most online retail businesses provide service regarding some popular niches like lifestyle, fashion, and household material, Thriftbooks comes with a vast collection of different genres of books at reasonable prices. The website has gained massive recognition in the United States due to its enormous inventory. Furthermore, the store not only displays huge book collections, but it also has separate sections for Video games, Music, Movies, etc.

However, Is Thriftbooks Legit? All books are available, from biographies, religion, literature, spirituality, etc., to children’s books, sci-fi, mystery, etc. Buyers get multiple options to select the book formats and conditions. There are four formats available: Hardcover, Paperback, Mass Market Paperback, and Library Binding. Similarly, the book condition also has four varieties- Like New, Good, Very Good, Acceptable, and New.

Specifications:

Address Link of Thriftbooks : https://www.thriftbooks.com/

Email ID: It’s unavailable, but it has been specified that users can use the query form to submit their queries.

Corporate Address: Thrift Books Global LLC, 18300-Cascade Ave-S #150, Tukwila, WA-98188

Contact Number: 1-888-979-1408, the calling time is Mon to Fri (8:00 Am PST-4:30 pm PST).

Order Shipping Timing: National delivery takes 1 to 12 days, while international shipping takes 10 to 20 days

Charges of Freight: The charge varies for national orders; there is free shipping on above 10 USD purchases. International shipping costs are calculated at the check-out timing.

Cancellation Process Details: Yes, you can get it, but you have to contact authorities.

Is Thriftbooks Legit : It holds strong authority.

Return Policy Details: Yes, available. For domestic orders, the return time is 30 days, while it is 90 days for foreign countries.

Replacement Details: Only available after getting approval.

Refund Policy: 30 day’s time period for the USA and 90 days for other countries.

Payment System: PayPal, Google Pay, JCB, Visa, Amex, MasterCard, Discover, etc.

Pros:

Massive inventory of various genres of books.

Books are available in different format options.

Excellent index point (96%).

Positive reviews percentage is higher.

Massive popularity on social media.

Cons:

Some reviews have pointed to its low delivery service.

It has a bit of plagiarism.

Is the store legit?

The domain age of Thriftbooks is more than 17 years; its establishment date is 4th June 2003.

The trust score is outstanding. The score is 96 out of 100.

The address information is legit.

Several reviews are available.

It has massive popularity on social media.

Thrift Books Global LLC is the operator of this webshop.

We detected pirate data; only 17% has been seen as copied data.

A domain name is THRIFTBOOKS.COM

Its registrar is Godaddy.com LLC.

Therefore, the store is decent, holding excellent reputation and authority.

Thriftbooks Reviews:

The store has numerous testimonials where we observed users express their satisfaction. On other online platforms, such as Trust Pilot, the store obtained 4.8 stars with satisfactory comments. 88% of total users gave five stars on Trustpilot with good remarks.

However, on a review platform, it gained only 2.8 stars and possessed mixed remarks. Some remarks have pointed out its poor service like the too-long delivery.

Besides, its community on social media is pretty impressive. On Facebook , it comprises more than 158K followers and likes. Apart from this, read some tricks to get refunds on Paypal scams.

Final Verdict:

Is the store authentic? Thriftbooks Reviews possess both negative and positive views; however, the positive statements are much more significant than unfavorable comments. Plus, excellent trust points, a strong community on social media, etc., specify its legitimacy. Still, people can recheck the policies.

Also, get ideas about some methods to receive refunds on credit card scams. Is the informative article helpful? Please comment below.