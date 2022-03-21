My 5 Tips for Thriving in Computer Repair

Thriving in Computer Repair: Take it from someone who knows – life in computer repair can be a dreary affair. An often distressing experience not helped by the wily wares of even the best laptop repair shop software.

Think about it.

The passion associated with the venture dries up quickly. And the committed repair tech, before they know it, has to face off against the monotony. Something that is as inevitable as the rising of the sun. A reality that can’t be ignored.

Further, it doesn’t help that the vocation comes without much appreciation. Especially for the tech involved in the day-to-day. Conducting repairs behind the scenes – their labor value usurped by the business. By people who, both mischievously and unthinkingly, attribute all the success to professional repair shop software.

Experiential Fail-Safes for When You’re Cornered

Now, here, I don’t mean to mouth off against shop owners. But in my experience, I’ve found the majority to be like this. Disregarding of the ground workers: the de facto force behind the operation.

But for most techs, there aren’t many options; any alternatives to consider. So they’re forced to put up with their dire predicament. In many instances, monetary compensation comes about as the only saving grace. The silver lining – of which there is plenty; to be sure – that makes the heartache worth it.

There are, however, certain recourses for the committed.

Remedies suited to alleviating the morose; providing the nourishment needed to show up the next day.

The Bulwark against a Full Unravel

In this piece, I’m listing my top 5 for your perusal.

Cultivated and refined over the years, these ‘case reframing’ strategies have enabled me to put up a brave face. Staunchness in the face of odds that otherwise would overwhelm. During times when my business’s point of sales software – for all its accessibility and revenue-pulling prowess – doesn’t do the trick of fostering a good mood.

I hope they bolster your resolve as much as they did mine – if not more.

In outline, and without any order of preference/practical linkage:

Keeping Routine – Things Predictable Inserting Strategic Breaks: The Necessary Reprieve Grounding through Meditation Setting Boundaries (The Virtues of a Timely ‘No’) Exercise, Sleep & Nutrition: the Unavoidable Triad

Let’s open each in turn – go over the practicalities entailed.

A Cautionary Note

But first – some trite, but nevertheless important, advice.

Before you march on towards a full implementation, know that these pointers are subjectively angled. Meaning their efficacy is not universal. They may work for some but not others.

They’re hardly set in stone.

During your commercial repair journey, you may come across better prescriptions. The kinds that are more comprehensive/eclectic in scope. At times, you may even chance upon an automated solution; involving both human and laptop repair shop software mediated ingenuity.

My sincere request if you do:

Please share your pointers with the world. You don’t know how many people, hoping to make it big in the domain, need them. Because not everyone is afforded the luxury of a journey that teaches. A path where the ‘trodder’ has the time to reflect and imbibe.

Onto the Meat…

Ok – so now that the disclaimers are out of the way, it’s time for the full scoop.

Following a Routine

Keeping a routine in repair comes backed by science. Systematic, empirical observations that validate its advantages for the repetition-inclined.

Most trades in repair, from simple case openings to micro-solders, are repetitive. Meaning that their ‘fix processes’ can be anticipated; allowing for a delineated run.

Routines, after a season, become hardwired into the brain’s neural circuitry. Courtesy of neuroplasticity, they make common, everyday executions a breeze.

The brain, similar in some respects to the body’s muscles, is adaptive. This feature of its structure and function makes it proficient in executing precedent. Operations that have been done and dusted.

This ease becomes compounded with each turn. Sort of like a boulder that, following an initial, energy-intensive, shove, rolls down the hill.

So a routine, from this vantage, provides ready opportunities to scale over time. Culminating in a perk that reduces both internal and ambient stress levels to a significant degree.

The Reprieve Reset

I often say that a break is a strategic investment. The pause that issues enrichment. Rejuvenation that revs up the creativity/inspiration reserves. Readying the mind, body, and soul – as it were – for continued action.

As a fellow repair tech, I’ve found that these time-outs, whenever warranted, should not be delayed.

Now, I’m no fan of committed, apologetic or not, tardiness. Nor do I look favorably upon workers who try to exploit the good graces of their employers. But here, I think it’s up to the latter class of professionals to be discerning of what’s what.

I have witnessed, firsthand, the power of working breaks in lifting stressed workers. So, for anyone who wishes to pursue repair in a long-term capacity, their offering cannot be dismissed.

Grounding

There was a time when I considered meditation/grounding recommendations to be hogwash. The sort of washy stuff extolled by self-proclaimed wellness pundits on every media outfit.

This belief persisted until, forced by circumstance, I tried several grounding exercises for myself.

‘A wise step’, and ‘something out of fortune’s playbook’, as I consider in retrospect.

Grounding, simply put, is the best, legit technique I know of to placate a stressful situation. When done right, it equips the frequent doer with a kind of helmet against all outside commotion.

These moments of self-initiated silence are profoundly therapeutic.

They puncture all brewing emotion, rumination, and neuroses. Through their afforded cleanse, they make way for calming, productive thoughts. The ‘less volatility’ engendered provides the ideal ‘inner environment’ for pursuing taxing work – of which dealing with your laptop repair shop software is a pertinent example.

In my experience, I’ve found that standing meditation often does the trick for the trapped worker. It calls for deep inhalation and exhalation spurts in the 10-10-10 seconds order. The middle pause is intended for a voluntary hold (for forced oxygenation).

Setting Boundaries

Or the ‘necessary demarcation of the self’, as I like to call it. Borders that ensure the worker’s physical and mental viability – guaranteeing long standing productivity.

Boundaries, as every life-toiler knows, require assertive negation or closure. They work by sealing off perception to everything that is unequivocally taxing. Stimuli that are both unbalanced and demandingly unfair – causing a depletion of the worker’s mental reserves when left unchecked.

Their easiest point of deployment is the simple and earnest ‘No’.

In time, the workplace executive learns to muster more tactful approaches towards refusal.

The Holistic Health Focus

Human health is contingent on both bodily and psychological well being. These issues, in turn, require the triad treatments of:

Targeted Exercise

Timed, Restful Sleep

Good Nutrition

Nowadays, everyone knows of the 30-minute/day (uninterrupted) exercise rule. This prescription is touted, en masse, by virtually every healthcare authority under the sun.

So is the recommendation for proper sleep – in the 7-9 hours range within a 24-hour period.

Good nutrition, of course, concerns the intake of restricted amounts of all the food groups.

Taken together, these physical health guidelines ensure committed repair shop – and other life – workings.