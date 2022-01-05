Tier List Astd Trading {Jan} Find Valued Unit Names!

In this post, we have discussed the Tier List Astd Trading We have also listed the best units in each tier list.

What is ASTD Trading Tier List?

Roblox’s All Star Tower Defense is a one-of-a-kind tower defense game. There are several methods to obtain units in this video game, one of which is trading. So, the ASTD trading tier list displays the units that may be traded as of a specific date.

The unit’s rarity is distinguished by its tier rarity, with SSS being the greatest and E being the least. In addition, the units at the top of every one of their ranks are believed to be rarer than those below them. So, let’s take a look at the best units in each.

SSS Tier List Astd Trading Units

These are the rarest and highest valued units in All Star Tower Defense:

Ryuk Dark / Death

Ulquiorra / Wing

Yamamoto / Old Will

Jin Mori / Martial Artist

Broly Z / Legendary

Hashirama / First Wood Bender

Kaido / Club Beast

SS Tier List Trading Units

Naruto (GRR III) / Zaruto (GRR III)

Aqua / Water Goddess

Reigen / Expert Sorcerer

Naruto (GRR I) / Zaruto (GRR I)

S+ Tier List Trading Units

Davi / Dabi

Toshiro /Ice Dragon

Grimmjow / Ice-Jaw

Todoroki / Rodoroki Winter

Reigen / Expert Sorcerer (This S+ Tier List Astd Trading Unit is obtained on legendary chance)

S Tier List Trading Units

Akira

Fire King

Shield Master

Christmas Gift III

Franky

Orange head

A Tier List Trading Units

Hogyoku Aizen

Big Mom

Dungeon Queen

Kimimaro

Hisoka

Kabuto

Maid Waifu

King Ruffy

Box

B Tier List Trading Units

Spider Boss

Advanced Capsule Royal

Yuji Itadori (Summer)

Ichigo (Blood War)

Mysterious (Summer) X

Shanks

ZIO

Royal Capsule

Gen Grown

C Tier List Trading Units

Puppet

Jinbei

Emiya Shirou (This C Tier List Astd Trading Unit is acquired through evolving the Summer Box I in ASTD)

Advanced Capsule Pumpkin

D Tier List Trading Units

Elemental (Lightning)

Nezichi (Sword skin)

Sakura (Cherry)

Spirit Detective (Hip)

E Tier List Trading Units

Ichigo (SUMMER)

Super Saiyan Goku (Jacket)

Van Hohenheim

Zorro (Wild West)

Tatsu (Alternative)

Gen (Ant Uniform)

Conclusion

The SSS tier list units are the most unique, so players should first go after them. Also, remember that some units have the same name, but they have different descriptions as per their tier. Visit this ASTD Fan Wiki for more.

