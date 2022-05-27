Travelers Insurance Review 2022: Things to Know Here
The write-up shares a detailed guide on Travelers Insurance Review 2022: Things to Know. If you intend to know, then keep reading the entire post.
Travelers is one of the biggest home and auto insurance providers in the United States. First established in 1864, the company has worked with millions of policyholders across the nation. Today, it is popular for its customizable services, competitive rates, and comprehensive coverages.
In this Travelers insurance review, discover more about Travelers insurance, including coverage, costs, and discounts.
Travelers Car Insurance: Coverage
Here’s a quick chart of the coverage types Travelers insurance carries:
|Coverage Type
|Specifications
|Accident Forgiveness Coverage:
Responsible Driver Plan
Premier Responsible Driver Plan
|Premier New Car Replacement
|Loan or Lease Gap Insurance
|Ridesharing Insurance
|Rental Car Insurance
|Roadside Assistance Insurance
|Comprehensive and Collision Coverage
|Liability Coverage
|Personal Injury
|Medical Payments
|Underinsured and Uninsured
Note: Car insurance requirements will vary between states, so make sure to confirm your coverage requirements before settling on a provider.
Travelers Car Insurance: Comments and Complaints From Customers
While Travelers has been around for quite some time, its customer satisfaction ratings are slightly less impressive compared to its competitors. Surveys conducted by J.D. Power rank Travelers as “below average” in terms of customer satisfaction scores in the auto insurance industry.
Travelers Car Insurance: Discounts
If you wish to offset your insurance premiums, you can take advantage of the following Travelers discounts:
- Away Student
- Continuous Insurance
- Driver Training
- Early Quote
- Good Student
- Good Payer, EFT, or Pain in Full
- Homeownership
- Hybrid and Electric Vehicles
- IntelliDrive Program
- Multi-car
- Multi-policy
- Safe Driver
Travelers Car Insurance: Costs
Costs for Travelers car insurance will vary between states. Individual customer risks may also affect your overall insurance premium. Generally, Americans pay around $565 for minimum coverage annually. Meanwhile, costs for full coverage can go up to $1,674 for the same term.
Travelers Home Insurance: Coverage
Travelers home insurance coverage is customizable. You can add and remove any services that you deem necessary or otherwise.
Here’s a list of coverage types you may find from Travelers:
|Coverage Type
|Specifications
|Dwelling Coverage
|Additional Replacement Costs
|Personal Property
|Personal Liability
|Other Structures
|Loss of Use
|Jewelry and Valuable Items
|Personal Articles Floater
|Identity Fraud
|Green Home
|Contents Replacement
Remember to ask an agent for further details on Travelers home insurance.
Travelers Home Insurance: Comments and Complaints From Customers
Unlike its auto insurance, Travelers home insurance has slightly more promising reviews. According to studies from the NAIC, Travelers received fewer than expected complaints from home insurance policyholders.
Travelers Home Insurance: Discounts
If you want to save a few dollars off your insurance premium, take advantage of the following discounts:
- Green Home Discount
- Protective Devices/Home Security Discounts
- Claims-free Discount
- Multi-policy Discount
Travelers Home Insurance: Costs
Travelers’ average rates are much more expensive than most providers. Here’s a short comparison chart for reference:
|Provider
|Annual Premium
|Travelers
|$2,871
|Nationwide
|$1,724
|Lemonade
|$1, 461
|Progressive
|$1,236
Note: Prices are based on a house with a $300,000 dwelling coverage.