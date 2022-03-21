Tus Mods .Com {March} Explore Each Legitimacy Detail!

Read about a newly launched website offering hacks and mods for the popular FreeFire game. Know more about Tus Mods .com.

Two websites are popularly searched as Tus Mods. One of the websites is yourmods.com, an online education website giving live lessons about Minecraft code. Tus in Spanish means ‘your’. Hence, the TusMods website is often confused with yourmods.com. In this article, we will discuss facts about Tusmods.com, which was launched in March 2022.

Do you know the details of what Tusmods.com has to FreeFireer? Would you like to read about Tus Mods .com gaining popularity Worldwide?

About:

Tusmods.com is a website hosting FreeFire mods on its platform. Currently, the Trust Score of Tusmods.com is 1% only. However, it may take longer than expected to achieve popularity as Tusmods.com was ranked Zero on Alexa. Currently, internet users can import nine hacks and mods for FreeFire as listed below:

Remove macro FreeFire hack installed

Macro run funny FreeFire macro-free fire

Head antenna + macro FreeFire + large head

FreeFire hand antenna

Macro FreeFire

Dragon Pro

Myths team

FreeFireH4X mod menu FreeFire hack

LORAZALORA

By clicking on any links to import mods, Tus Mods .com redirects users to https://com-tusmods.diariomortifago.com, which takes a few seconds to generate the import link. Clicking on the import button will take users to https://www.mediafire.com, where you will find a .zip file (or) a .apk file that can be installed on an android device only.

The file size of different mods varies, starting approximately from 400KB. The videos related to changes in FreeFire after installing mods are also hosted on Tusmods.com.

Additionally, Tusmods.com offers social media influences to join their telegram group at https://t.me/+L2iytmFwLjxhOGEx. The telegram group aims at sharing information about new findings, hacks, etc., with other social media users that will ultimately make Tusmods.com popular.

Tus Mods .com Features:

Tusmods.com has come up as a suspicious website as its owner’s identity and contact information are censored by using paid services from icann.org. There are no terms, policies, or customer support numbers on Tusmods.com. Tusmods.com scored high on threat and phishing profiles with 40/100 score.

Such a high score on threat and phishing profiles suggested that Tusmods.com could install mini-applications, games, and ads on your devices. Additionally, the website may target your personal and payment details by running miscellaneous scripts in the background. It may also install malware that could include Trojans from Tus Mods .com, ultimately harming your device and its security.

Tusmods.com was launched thirteen days back on 8th March 2022. Tusmods.com originated in Puno, a city in Peru, and has been registered for one year.

Conclusion:

Tusmods.com is a scam as it received terrible TrustRank and poor Alexa Ranking. There are no reviews of Tusmods.com on the internet. We do not suggest importing mods from Tusmods.com due to security reasons, as the website scored high on the threat profile. Further, Tusmods.com is not endorsed or authorized by Garena to distribute hacks and mods for Free Fire.

Were Tusmods.com reviews informative? Please comment below on this article about Tus Mods .com.

Also Read : – Jsmdicas Com Whatsapp {Feb} Know What’s Available On It!