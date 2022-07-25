Tv Superboost Reviews {July 2022} Buy After Reading It!

Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere on TV Superboost Reviews. Also, learn about its features and legitimacy.

Are you looking to upgrade your old television? Did you know that a smart TV may cost you more than €500.00? Are you paying more than €50.00 monthly for a cable connection in the United Kingdom?

Did you know that new technology has made it possible to upgrade your old television with mirroring features? First, let’s check TV Superboost Reviews about a new device that connects your television to the internet.

About:

TVSuperboost™, launched by a small startup company, has revolutionary features. TVSuperboost can connect to a Wi-Fi router, dongle, (or) Wi-Fi device at your home. Simultaneously, it gets connected to your mobile phone, PC, Android device, iOS, (or) MAC OS that you are using.

The content on your mobile phone gets displayed on the TV screen in high-definition. So, you can view the content of YouTube, Apps, Games, Etc., from your mobile on your TV screen. TVSuperboost is a breakthrough technology that can add casting features of a smart TV on your old TV.

TV Superboost Reviews on operating it:

TVSuperboost draws electricity from a USB port. Connect the USB cable to your TV and plug in a micro USB to TVSuperboost. Next, connect the HDMI cable to the HDMI port of your TV, which has been available in most of the TV manufactured since 2003. A yellow light glows, indicating that the device is switched on. Next, connect TVSuperboost to your Wi-Fi device (router, dongle, or wireless Wi-Fi device). Next, connect your smartphone to the same Wi-Fi device. The casting screen gets automatically activated and the content of your device gets displayed on your TV screen.

Specifications determined in TV Superboost Reviews:

Original Price: €100.00.

Discounted Price: €49.00.

Discount percentage: 51%.

Brand: TVSuperboost™

HDMI: In-built HDMI cable.

Micro USB: In-built.

Battery: not required.

Setup: on-screen setup to connect to Wi-Fi.

Weight: 1oz.

Advantages:

TVSuperboost adds a mirroring screen feature to your old television

It saves your cable bill as you can watch any content from any platform on the internet

It eliminates the need to buy new smart TV to watch content from the internet

TVSuperboost gives HD output with crystal clear content from your mobile screen

The TV Superboost Reviews determined that it is portable and can be switched to more than one television

Disadvantages:

TVSuperboost cannot make your television a fully featured smart TV as it does not support an inbuilt camera.

TVSuperboost is not a standalone device. Hence, it does not support email sync, weather updates, Etc.

TVSuperboost is only used for casting your device screen

TVSuperboost needs to be reconnected to Wi-Fi every time it is switched on

The HD output is influenced by the speed of the internet connection that you subscribe

Is it effective and Valued?

TVSuperboost and its brand are possibly a scam due to below factors ascertained in TV Superboost Reviews .

About the brand:

TVSuperboost™ is a new brand in the market.

Tvsuperboost.com is its official website launched on 15th January 2021 and expires on 15th January 2023.

Tvsuperboost.com gained a terrible Trust Rating of 1%.

Tvsuperboost.com achieved an average Business Ranking of 58.5%.

Tvsuperboost.com and sante-clean.com are not present on social media.

About the product:

TVSuperboost was launched on 30th April 2022.

TVSuperboost is exclusively sold on Sante-clean.com and Tvsuperboost.com.

TVSuperboost is not featured on any social media sites (or) shopping sites.

TVSuperboost does not collect personal data compared to smart TVs and cable operators.

TV Superboost Reviews specified that TVSuperboost does not require a monthly subscription (or) any fee.

Customer Reviews:

One video review on YouTube is from Tvsuperboost.com. Only three positive product reviews are featured on Tvsuperboost.com. Hence, such product reviews are unreliable.

Sante-clean.com does not support product reviews. However, Tvsuperboost.com gained a good Alexa Ranking of 347,165.

One user review on a reliable reviewing site shows that the user did not receive the delivery of TVSuperboost, complained that he had lost his money, and suggested that the product was a scam. Therefore, Get More Knowledge On Product Legitimacy to avoid Scams.

Conclusion:

No customer acknowledgment about receiving the delivery was present. Hence, TV Superboost Reviews conclude that TVSuperboost is a Scam. Its brand and the website Tvsuperboost.com is potentially a Scam due to terrible Trust Score, recent launch, and registration in a high-risk country, Iceland. Tvsuperboost.com, TVSuperboost’s official website claimed that the product is not sold on any other website. Hence, it is unclear why TVSuperboost is showcased on Sante-clean.com.

Were TVSuperboost Reviews informative? Comment below on this article about TVSuperboost.