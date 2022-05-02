Types of Load Measuring Systems and Their Characteristics and Application Areas

Types of Load Measuring Systems: The measurement of weight, force, and tension is critical in a variety of industries. However, different industries use different types of load measuring systems such as dynamometers, load cells, overload detectors,and crane scales.

The purpose of these measuring systems is to obtain crucial information about objects including force, tension, and weight during the lifting of the objects. First of all, you can use the measuring system to ensure safety and protect personnel, apparatus, and infrastructure against damage from overloads.

Secondly, you can use the measuring system to collect essential information about the raw materials or finished products. This will discuss the classification of the load measuring systems based on the characteristics and application area.

Among different types of load measuring systems available in the market, the four commonly used systems are-

Dynamometers:

Dynamometers are useful measuring systems for weight measurement during lifting. A wired or wireless dynamometer has crucial applications in heavy industries, such as oil & gas industries, offshore industries, foundries, mines, ports, and wind turbine installations. By measuring the lifted loads, this measuring system helps to prevent overloads, minimize manufacturing costs, and improve efficiency.

In order to integrate the dynamometers into appropriate structures, the manufacturers need to place a 90-degree offset between two shackle holes. For preparing the dynamometers for sale, manufacturers also build this system with long battery life, low weight, and small dimensions so that the system becomes highly portableandoutstanding for onsite use.

The body of the dynamometers has to be made of aerospace steel to guarantee a high level of safety. Besides weight measurement, dynamometers have crucial applications in drag force measurement and cable tension measurement. Dynamometers are also usable for different orientations including horizontal and vertical orientations.



Load Cells:

Even though load cells are quite similar to the dynamometers in a certain way, the main difference is that a load cell does not include a digital indicator. However, this measuring device consists of an analog signal, a current modulation, and a voltage modulation. You can also integrate this system with an arrangement of programmable logic controllers. The function of a load cell is to produce an electrical signal with a proportion to the applied force or imposed weight. Then the device works to alter the electrical signal into the digital signal and display the results of the measurements.

Overload Detectors:

The electro-mechanical measurement device, the overload detector helps in the detection of the overloads and underloads. The design of this measuring system is very simple, and it does not include any complicated control system. When there is an underload or an overload, the alarm of this device will get activated. There can also be some logic-based controlling systems including emergency stops in this measuring system.

Crane Scales:

Crane scales are excellent measuring devices for general weighing. You can use this system for pressure measurement and measuring the lifted load on a crane. There is a bottom hook and a 90-degree offset in this device. A heavy-duty crane scale has a significant application in heavy industries for general weighing.

These are the four major load measuring systems that you can use in various industries for the measurement of weight, tension, and force.