Unitedservicedog.com Legit (Nov) A Quick Website Review!

Nowadays, people suffer from many health and physical problems such as stress, post-traumatic disorder, hearing and visual problems, etc. Due to this reason, service dogs come into action. These dogs not only help you in getting over the issues it also helps you in living a quality life. These dogs are trained to perform multiple tasks for individuals.

However, we have found one United States-based site named Unitedservicedog.com that registers pets for service. But, is Unitedservicedog.com Legit?

Is Unitedservicedog.com A Scam?

In this era, trusting any unknown e-portal without investigating its validity is the biggest mistake. Online scammers are presented throughout the internet to steal innocent shoppers’ money. So, if you want to get away with the scam web, read the below-mentioned parameters:

Domain name creation date- the Unitedservicedog.com domain name is more than 3+ years old, as it was verified on 21/05/2017.

Domain expiration date- the site’s domain is validated till 21/05/2027.

Shopper’s remarks- there are mixed Unitedservicedog.com Reviews published on the external links.

Content quality- The uploaded content is of average quality.

Social media Icons- the site has mentioned valid social media links on it.

Alexa rank- This website has an Alexa rank of 449,949.

Trust index- the sites have gained 85.9/100.

Trust score- the website has achieved a low to average trust score that is 50%.

Discount offers- the official website has a sale on its offerings where shoppers can get up to massive off.

Website policy – the site has mentioned unclear information about its policies.

Consequently, the above parameters have clarified that the website is somewhat shady. Due to this reason, we recommend you to read this Unitedservicedog.com Legit post till the end.

What is Unitedservicedog.com?

Unitedservicedog.com is a United States-based website that sells multiple travel packages, housing packages, and service dog registration packages. In addition to this, the website holds several other items such as service dog products, vests, and lashes, etc.

On this website, you can get your dog registered as a service dog to help the individual. Besides that, your dog will get multiple benefits after the registration. Currently, Unitedservicedog.com is having a sale on its offerings where people can save up to big money.

Besides that, on the website, you will get all the information related to the site’s policies on the dashboard under the information heading. But, what do you think is Unitedservicedog.com Legit?

What are the features mentioned on Unitedservicedog.com?

Website URL- https://www.unitedservicedog.com/

Email address – support@unitedservicedog.com

Contact- 646.694.9268

Company address- 700-76 Broadway #121 Westwood, NJ 07675

Domain creation date-21/05/2017

Shipping policy- not mentioned

Products- packages, and policies

Refund policy- t&c applied

Return T&C – within 14 working days

Transportation fee-$1.99 for selected supplies

Payment method- VISA and PayPal

Social media links- available

If you want to read shopper’s reviews, please do read further in this Unitedservicedog.com Legit post.

List of the Pros of Unitedservicedog.com

The site is HTTPS safe.

It is three-plus years old.

It holds valid social media links on it.

It offers policies, packages, and dog items.

It is having a sale on its offerings.

It holds complete contact details on it.

List of the Cons of Unitedservicedog.com

The site’s refund policy is applicable for only selected products.

The site has got mixed shoppers’ remarks from the external sources.

Shoppers’ Unitedservicedog.com Reviews

There are dozens of users that have shared their experience on multiple portals such as Facebook page, Trustpilot, etc. However, on the official Facebook platform of this online site, it has gained poor ratings that are 2.5 out of 5, and people have also posted more negative remarks than positives.

In elaboration, people said the site holds terrible customer service while others have posted that the offered deals are real. On the other hand, the Trustpilot ratings (2.9/5) are also disappointing, and the site has received bad reviews.

Closing Thoughts

After reading the available feedbacks and users’ reviews, it is clarified in this Unitedservicedog.com Legit post that the website has suspicious intentions and offered deals are not fair. Therefore, it is better to stay away from this e-store unless you get anything to authenticate that proves the site’s authenticity and stay cautious.

