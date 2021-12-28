VideogameCo Reviews (Dec 2021) Is This Scam Online Site?

Are you looking for new video games? We hope this article will guide you best and provide you with shoppers’ VideogameCo Reviews.

Are you looking for a new online game? Do you love to play online games? Then, this post is best for you and guides you towards the legitimacy of the website offering similar products.

Nowadays, indoor games are more popular than outdoor games as we face pandemic times and maintain social distancing. Moreover, there are so many online games available that you can play with online partners.

The same games are held by the one podium that claims to offer Sony PlayStation, Microsoft Xbox and much more in many countries, including the United States.

What is VideogameCo?

VideogameCo is the portal for online games players as it is claiming a collection of online video games like NINTENDO SWITCH, SONY PLAYSTATION, MICROSOFT XBOX and so on.

You can avail of its services in many countries like the United States. Currently, it is offering a CRISMAX biggest sale is running on the portal up to 70% OFF.

Specification About VideogameCo

The URL of the portal is https://videogameco.us/ .

The email support for any inquiry is support@Videogameco.us .

The contact number for the direct call has not been mentioned.

The company address is available, i.e., 1026 West Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318.

The website offers a huge collection of the video games like NINTENDO SWITCH, SONY PLAYSTATION, MICROSOFT XBOX and so on.

You can pay online, and the cash-on-delivery option is also open.

There is no popularity on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and so on.

Shipping and return policies are hidden, so we do not have much information.

It is offering a big Christmas sale of upto 70%, so prices are too low.

The portal has the security certificate from HTTPS protocols and SSL integration.

What are the Advantages of Buying the items From VideogameCo?

The company offers a wide range of videogames and discount is also going on.

It has shared communication details like email support and company store address.

It accepts payment by PayPal, MasterCard, Visa, and so on and Cash on Delivery.

What are the Disadvantages of Buying items From VideogameCo?

The website has launched just six days back, on 21/12/2021.

VideogameCo has secured so bad trust rank and also horrible trust index.

It has no traffic, no popularity, no publicity on the social media podiums.

No policies point has been mentioned on the VideogameCo.

We will advise you; please check all the major details sharply and wait for genuine feedback.

Is VideogameCo Legit or Scam?

As we know, for online purchasing, we make sure about the website’s authenticity so some points can help us recognize the legitimacy.

The domain creation date of the portal is too new, i.e., 21/12/2021.

The expiration date of the website is 21/12/2022.

The portal has a 1% trust index.

The website is securing the 14.7 out of 100 trust rank.

The founder of the company name and detail is hidden.

User’s VideogameCo Reviews are not available on the website and verified portal. We found single negative feedback on the other portal only.

It has no activity on the social networking site, so no traffic anywhere.

Shipping policies and return/refund policies details are missing on the portal.

It accepts cash on delivery and online payment mode by PayPal, VISA, master card, etc.

The same interface is being shared by other suspicious portals.

We can say the portal looks questionable and suspicious, due to the new domain age and less availability of feedback from the user’s side. So be careful and wait for more real reviews.

For security purposes and future customers, we explored the internet to collect the feedback, but we could not find any genuine reviews; only single feedback is available on the portal that is also negative.

So please learn the step to secure your money from the PayPal scam.

The Final Thoughts

Finally, we reached the windup portion and have some lines like new domain age, poor trust rank and trust index, wrong company address, hidden contact number, only a single negative user’s VideogameCo Reviews and same interface being used by other suspicious platforms, makes the website highly suspicious and possibly a scam.

So please be alert and search how to save your precious amount from credit card fraud.

Do you have any video games from this portal? Please share your mindset with us in the below box.