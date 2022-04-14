Viking Treasures Scam {April} Read A Detailed Review!

This research on Viking Treasures Scam explains all the necessary details on this store. Checkout before buying from this shop.

Do you want to shop for accessories like rings, necklaces, etc.? If yes, Viking Treasures stores in the United States will provide you with the best deals and amazing offers that will attract you. Before doing any purchase, you must go through this write-up on Viking Treasures Scam that can save thousands of buyers from online scams.

So,.kindly read this post. It will take a few minutes to get explicit knowledge on this website.

Is this website legit?

Do you know if Viking Treasures are Legit? The buyers might be searching the legitimacy details on all the online sources. But now you are at the right place where you will learn everything about this shop. This shop deals in multiple accessories. You may get attracted by their eye-catching products, but you should not get melted in front of their collection and ensure some safety standards. Here we will discuss Viking Treasures Reviews and all the necessary details to save thousands of buyers from being trapped in online hacks. Hackers are coming up with new ideas to hack bank accounts and the personal credentials of the people.

Domain Life: March 4, 2022, is the domain creation date of the Viking Treasures Stores. It means this shop is one month and nine days old.

Trust Score: Viking Treasures has only a one percent trust score. It is a terrible trust rate, and we must be careful while shopping from here.

Registrar: Viking Treasures is registered by Google LLC.

Buyer’s Feedback: As per the details determined in Viking Treasures Scam , we did not find any ratings on their official page collection. Moreover, online review sites have not reviewed their products.

Social Accounts: The availability on social media is zero. They do not have any accounts on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, etc.

Data safety: The shop uses HTTPS. It helps in encrypting the data end-to-end and ensures safety.

Privacy Policy: All the policies like a refund, shipping, privacy, and return, are mentioned. But the Payment policy is unavailable.

Missing Information : The retailer has provided an email address only. We did not find any details on the phone number and company’s address.

Brief scrutinizes in Viking Treasures Scam

Viking Treasures is an online retailing shop with a fantastic collection of silver rings and other ornaments. This shop has provided a complete package of beautiful and unique ornaments. If you want a funky and stylish look, you can explore this shop. They have a wide range of:

Rings

Bracelet

Necklaces

You will get varieties of the accessories mentioned above. Although the shop has limited items, you can buy only five items at one time.

Features of Viking Treasures

Purchase rings from https://viking-treasures.com/ .

Email Address: Support@viking-treasures.com.

Information regarding phone number and company’s location is unfound.

According to the details collected on Viking Treasures Scam , we cannot find any reviews on their website. Also, no online rating sites have reviewed their collection.

Return Policy: Fifteen days return policy is offered.

Cancellation Policy: You have one day to request cancellation on your purchase.

Exchange Policy: For size issues, the shop offers a free exchange.

Shipping policy: 5-10 days to ship in the US. 7-12 days outside the US.

Payment options cannot be seen in the layout.

Positive Highlights

The email address is provided.

Twenty-four hours of customer service are available on weekdays.

Negative Highlights

Phone number and location details are hidden.

Reviews and social media pages are unfound.

The payment policy is unavailable.

Viking Treasures Reviews

Viking Treasures has provided an email address only. We did not find the location and phone number details on their layout. In addition, we cannot find any relevant reviews on their official collection. Even this site has not received any reviews from online review sites. They have no connections with social media pages. We did not reach any account on social media platforms, making it a suspicious website.

The ranking on Alexa was abysmal and inconsiderate. It makes it a dubious website. This page provides information on credit card scams. So, please search this page before making decision.

Final Summary

Wrapping up this post on Viking Treasures Scam, we conclude that the domain is very new, and it has a one month nine days old life expectancy. The trust factor is also inconsiderate and unfavorable. We do not recommend Viking Treasures shops to our users. Please search this website to learn more about Bracelets.

Do you need more help in determining the legitimacy of Viking Treasures? Please tell us in the reply section.

Kindly explore this page to get details on PayPal Scamming.