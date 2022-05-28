Vivien Lyra Blair Imdb {May} Read Details About Her!

Read this article to learn about Vivien Lyra Blair Imdb and other details related to her career.

Do you prefer binge-watching shows in your leisure time? If yes, you might have seen many shows casting several actors and actresses all across the globe.

Recently, a new show named Obi-Wan Kenobi, whose first episode was released on 27th May, is gaining popularity in countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India, etc. Keep scrolling to explore Vivien Lyra Blair Imdb, and watch out, as there might be spoilers.

Why is it trending?

Vivien Lyra Blair, a 9-year-old actress and producer, is playing the role of Leia in the television miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi. The first episode of the series revolves around a 10-year-old girl Leia who gets kidnapped from her home, Alderaan (a Star Wars location), by bounty hunters.

Her parents, who adopted Leia, Bail Organa and Breha Organa, then contacted Obi-Wan to ask for his help. (Spoilers!) This Disney+ Star Wars show focus on the idea that Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan) will keep a watch over young Luke Skywalker. However, his real mission is something else.

Vivien Lyra Blair Imdb

Vivien Lyra Blair is currently portrayed as a young Princess named Leia in Obi-wan, which takes place 10 years after Star Wars Episode three, Revenge of the Sith. Leia’s involvement has finally revealed the mystery of the vow taken by Kenobi to keep both Skywalker children safe.

Blair has appeared in several films like Bird Box (a Netflix film in 2018), Waco (2018) and We can be Heroes (2020) and The First Lady. According to IMDb, she has three more appearances planned in future.

All about Vivien Lyra Blair’s age and work

According to Vivien Lyra Blair Imdb, she is a nine-year-old actress and producer. Born on 4th June 2012, Vivien made her screen debut in 2017 through the film Band-Aid. She was cast in Bird Box along with Sandra Bullock.

She has acting experience of worth five years in the entertainment industry. Like every celebrity, she also has a social media account run by her parents. One can guess her popularity by the fact that she has followers of more than 200,000 on Instagram.

Episodes Review

Obi-Wan Kenobi depicts Leia as 10 years old. The series is set after the events of the Revenge of the Sith. As Vivien Lyra Blair Imdb suggests, it’s between Prequel and Original Trilogies.

Following Leia’s disappearance, Kenobi is set to rescue her to keep his vow to protect the Skywalker twins. Watch the show to soothe your excitement, as Obi-Wan Kenobi’s new episode will be released every Wednesday.

Final Verdict

Summing up, we can conclude that Vivien Lyra Blair, a young actress addition to Star Wars cast received a lot of attention. At just the age of 9, she has already worked in 12 roles.

Her current role as Princess Leia will add more shine to her career. It will be exciting to watch upcoming episodes and her progress as Leia. Read more about her.

