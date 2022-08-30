Weird Al Madonna And Yankovic {Aug} Explore Release Date

Weird Al Madonna and Yankovic talk about the biopic trailer released yesterday and when and where the film is releasing.

What is there in a trailer?

The film trailer titled Weird: The AI Yankovic Story was released on 29th August, and it highlights the real musical story of Alfred Yankovic. At the trailer’s beginning, we can see Yankovic giving a cassette to put in the tape. And in the next moment shows little Yankovic with his parent teaching him not to do whatever you like.

It reveals how Yankovic makes humorous songs out of original songs as well as polka medleys. Moreover, the trailer also covers Weird Al Madonna and Yankovic love story, which can also be seen later.

When is the film releasing?

Weird: The AI Yankovic Story is directed by Eric Appel and written by him and Yankovic. The Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe played the role of five-time Grammy award winner Alfred Yankovic in the film. Also, the upcoming satirical biopic film stars Eva Rachel Wood as Queen of Pop Madonna, Toby Huss, Quinta Brunson, and many others.

The film premiered on 8th September 2022 at the Toronto International Film Festival. However, it will later release on The Roku Channel on 4th November this year.

What is in the Weird Al Madonna and Yankovic story?

We can see the love affair between Madonna and Yankovic in the trailer in one of the scenes. In another clip, we can see Radcliffe putting a cigarette in the executive hand and staring at him. And we can also see Michel Jackson’s “Beat It” as a “Eat it” as an early hit of Yankovic.

Who is Weird AI Yankovic?

Born on 23rd October 1959, Alfred Matthew is professionally a musician, singer, and actor. He is known for performing humorous songs that are style pastiches. Weird Al Madonna and Yankovic “Like a Virgin” song into “Like a surgeon” is just an example. We have many in the list from his weird collection, and later his parent admits he is really a weird one.

In addition to singles, he wrote and acted in several films and television series. Moreover, he also performed as a voice artist in video web content.

The full trailer of "Weird: The AI Yankovic Story" was released yesterday and is the topic of discussion among his followers.

