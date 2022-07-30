Whaling Days 2022 {July} Read About This Festival!

This post about Whaling Days 2022 will give insights into this three-day event at Silverdale that happens every year.

Do you feel prepared for Whaling Day? Following the news, we know you’re all eager. So, prepare yourself; Whaling Day in Silverdale, United States, will occur in 2022 as it does yearly. This 3-day celebration, which was first held in 1974, will be filled with joy. For the year 2022, the board of directors of Whaling Day has released the date for the 3day festival, and netizens can’t keep their excitement calm.

What is Whaling Day?

Whaling Day is a volunteer-run non-profit celebration that was founded in 1974 in Silverdale, Washington, and donates the revenue to various charities. Whaling Day will occur in 2022 from July 29 to July 31, as it does yearly. And the weekend will be enjoyable and full of fireworks.

Whaling Days Silverdale

The fun 3day weekend-long event is all set to come in Silverdale, Washington. Netizens are curious to know what things they will get to witness in this fun 3day long event.

This fun event will include entertainment, concerts, animal-friendly races, authentic local foods and lots of beer. Moreover, netizens organize parades and get food and other stuff from the stalls, whose money was later donated to a good cause.

Schedule for the Whaling Day:

The Whaling Day board of directors just announced these fun three-day event dates. Consequently, this event will be held in Silverdale from July 29 to July 31. So, let’s see the schedule for this fun festival.

July 29:

5 pm to 8m – Street vendors

5 pm to 10 pm – food vendors and beer and wine garden for 21+

5pm to 10pm – Family Stage/Fun area

6 pm to 10 pm – Main stage entertainment

Note: Fireworks show will happen at Dusk.

Further, According to Whaling Days 2022 , July 30, Schedule –

8:15 am – a whale of a run

10 am – lion’s and Kiwanis grand parade

11 am to 8 pm – information booth/ street and food vendors.

July 31:

11 am to 6 pm – Street and food vendors

12 pm to 5.30 pm – Main stage entertainment

12 pm to 6 pm – beer and wine garden

11 am to 6 pm – family stage/fun area

Conclusion:

Ending this post, we have informed readers about whaling festival, which happens every year. And the schedule for Whaling Days 2022For more information, you can check out this link which will give more detailed information,

So, what do you think about this post? You can share your thoughts in the comments.

