What Car Did Jesus Drive {Dec} Find The People’s Thought

The article on What Car Did Jesus Drive discusses a myth that cars existed at the time when Christ was alive. Is this true?

Have you ever wondered what Jesus looked like? What did he like doing? How did he spend his time?

Everyone thinks differently. Some people find or present arguments that others cannot even think of; such people always come up with fascinating or silly facts. Just like how these days on the internet, people are claiming those cars were invented when Jesus was around.

Now people from the United States are wondering What Car Did Jesus Drive?

Cars Existed in Biblical Times, is it True?

Some smart internet users have suggested that automobiles existed in biblical times. For example, there is a popular myth that Jesus drove around in a Honda Accord. Searched the internet, and it’s true, thousands of people claim that Jesus drove around in a Honda Accord.

You might think that the myth is just some stupid thing people say on the internet, but who knows what is true. It is not that we can go back and find out the facts, that were there cars existed or not?

Why did Jesus drive a Honda Accord?

There is also the question that, why do people think that Jesus must have driven a Honda Accord? He may have had a BMW, a Mercedes, or any other luxury car.

The reason why people claim that Jesus drove Accord is because of a verse. It cites a passage from St. John’s Gospel in which Christ says, “For I did not speak of my own…” 12:49 – John.

After reading this verse of John’s Gospel, people speculate that if the cars existed at that time and Jesus drove a car, it must be a Honda Accord.

What Car Did Jesus Drive other than Accord?

This topic is sure very interesting, intriguing, and some may find it nonsensical. But this argument has managed to attract a lot of attention from all around the world. So let us look at what other cars Jesus must have had after reading and construing meanings from some verse.

If we read this verse, “pursue your enemies with your Tempest and terrify them with your Storm.” It looks like Christ must have owned a Geo or a Pontiac.

Have a look, ‘God drove Adam and Eve out of the Garden of Eden in a Fury.’ What does this mean? What Car Did Jesus Drive ? Jesus seems to have a Plymouth “Fury.”

Now read this verse, “Joshua’s Triumph was heard throughout the land.” By reading this verse, it may be possible that Joshua used to drive a Triumph’s sports car.

Conclusion

The only car mentioned in the Bible is a donkey, which he rode into Jerusalem. However, why people claim Jesus drove the Accord has to do with biblical interpretation. Also, as per many other interpretations, Christ had many other cars like Fury etc.

But the question remains, Do cars exist in biblical times?

