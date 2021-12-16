Why Was Lewis Hamilton Knighted (Dec) Read Detailed Fact

We have all the details you would like to know on ” Why Was Lewis Hamilton Knighted ” news. Please click on it right away to never miss any details.

What is the news about?

A knighthood has been bestowed upon Lewis Hamilton by the Queen at Windsor Castle, the home of the British monarchy.

Hamilton, 36, was knighted on Wednesday after being included in the Queen’s Honours List last December after matching the record in Michael Schumacher of seven championships.

Sir Jackie Stewart, Sir Stirling Moss, and Sir Jack Brabham were all knighted by Wales’ Prince in 2001, 1979, and 2000.

Why Was Lewis Hamilton Knighted?

In the United Kingdom, a knighthood is an honor bestowed by the king or queen to recognize exceptional achievements and service to the country.

Max Verstappen controversially won the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to deny Lewis Hamilton a record-breaking eighth championship.

A Member of the British Empire Order (MBE), presented to a person who has made a significant contribution to his field and is the third-highest accolade, was given to Hamilton after winning his maiden title in 2009.

More Formula One races and pole positions have been won by the Mercedes driver than any other driver in the sport’s history.

More details to “Why Was Lewis Hamilton Knighted?”

Here, we are trying to establish genuine details of the recent event that rounds on the news channels and the internet. Therefore, we suggest you look at the below-listed achievements of Lewis Hamilton:

The 70-year history of Formula One includes Hamilton as the sport’s first and only African American driver.

The British government established the Hamilton Commission in 2020 to examine methods to improve the Black people’s representation in UK racing. It presented suggestions for increasing diversity in the sport following deliberation.

This point supports the sports critics on “ Why Was Lewis Hamilton Knighted?”, we have found that Hamilton founded a foundation named Mission 44 in 2021 that strives to empower young people from underrepresented groups in the support organizations and the UK in narrowing educational and job inequalities. People will find it great that to help the organization, he gave a personal donation of £20 million .

Our final thoughts on Lewis Hamilton Knighted:

The race was a disappointment after F1’s stellar season, with Hamilton leading 51 of the event’s 58 laps. On the conclusion of “ Why Was Lewis Hamilton Knighted, we would like to inform you that seven-time champion Larson and his crew were well on their way out of the race when a yellow flag appeared with five laps to go. Viewing screens were set up throughout Yas Marina Circuit. Please share your thoughts with us!

